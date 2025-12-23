Legit VibeGuard Logo

AI-native ASPM platform securing AI-generated code and modern SDLC workflows

Legit VibeGuard is an Application Security Posture Management (ASPM) platform designed to secure AI-generated code and modern software development lifecycles. The platform addresses security challenges introduced by AI code assistants and vibe coding by providing visibility, governance, and security testing across AI-powered development workflows. The platform includes Static Application Security Testing (SAST) and Software Composition Analysis (SCA) capabilities with reachability analysis and AI-powered vulnerability detection. It features secrets detection and prevention across source code, Git history, build logs, and collaboration tools. The solution provides software supply chain security by discovering and mapping the entire SDLC, inventorying assets, and enforcing policies across development pipelines. Legit VibeGuard offers unified vulnerability remediation that discovers assets across the SDLC, prioritizes security gaps, and orchestrates remediation workflows. The platform includes advanced code change management for detecting and assessing security-impacting changes before production deployment. AI-native capabilities include AI agents that automate context gathering, prioritization, and remediation phases of ASPM. The platform integrates with AI code assistants through its MCP server to enforce guardrails and automate remediation within development workflows. It provides AI security testing and generates an AI bill of materials (AI-BOM) for AI-driven applications. The solution maps the entire software development environment, provides CI/CD pipeline security, and offers code leakage prevention. It integrates with existing development tools and ticketing systems to streamline security operations.

Legit VibeGuard is AI-native ASPM platform securing AI-generated code and modern SDLC workflows developed by Legit Security. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, AI Security, CI CD.

