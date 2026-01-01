SaltWorks SaltMiner
AppSec posture mgmt platform for aggregating & reporting app security data
SaltWorks SaltMiner Description
SaltMiner is an Application Security Posture Management (ASPM) platform that provides centralized visibility and management of application security across enterprises. The platform aggregates and normalizes data from multiple security testing tools, testers, and tests into a unified database. The platform offers enterprise-wide snapshot views of application security posture and trend reporting to track how security risk changes over time. It automates the consolidation of results while resolving formatting conflicts between different tools and standardizing data formats. SaltMiner enables organizations to manage thousands of applications and scans through a single dashboard view. The platform provides filtering and analysis capabilities by business unit, vulnerability type, criticality level, and vulnerability trends. It includes customizable tracking for engagement attributes such as start time, end time, and tester information. The platform supports automated scheduling of tests and scans on a recurring basis for continuous application risk management. It includes workflow automation that can be saved and repeated, with results shareable via links. The system tracks comments with screenshots and provides compliance validation capabilities. SaltMiner consolidates duplicate findings to aid in vulnerability prioritization and delivers simplified report management, creation, and delivery across security, development, and operations teams.
SaltWorks SaltMiner FAQ
Common questions about SaltWorks SaltMiner including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
SaltWorks SaltMiner is AppSec posture mgmt platform for aggregating & reporting app security data developed by Saltworks. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with Application Security, Automation, Compliance.
