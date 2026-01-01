Legit Security Code To Cloud Traceability and Security
Legit Security Code To Cloud Traceability and Security Description
Legit Security Code To Cloud Traceability and Security is an application security platform that bridges application and cloud security by mapping the application journey from source code to runtime environments. The platform provides visibility into the complete software development lifecycle, enabling security teams to trace vulnerabilities from their origin in code through to deployment in cloud environments. The solution maps application flows from source code to runtime, identifies owners of cloud application vulnerabilities, and determines the blast radius of development vulnerabilities in production. It offers contextual prioritization of vulnerabilities based on business context, application criticality, and deployment risks, with customizable risk scoring tailored to specific environments. The platform enables enforcement of security controls based on application context, business criticality, and deployment environments. It includes infrastructure-as-code scanning capabilities to identify and remediate vulnerable configurations before deployment. Security policies can be customized based on where controls are needed most within the organization. The solution provides real-time SDLC inventory and security controls for software supply chain security. It automates key application security posture management processes to maintain continuous visibility and control across the development and deployment pipeline.
Legit Security Code To Cloud Traceability and Security is Traces vulnerabilities from code to cloud for prioritization and remediation developed by Legit Security. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with Application Security, CI CD, Cloud Security.
