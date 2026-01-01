Legit Security Code To Cloud Traceability and Security Logo

Legit Security Code To Cloud Traceability and Security

Traces vulnerabilities from code to cloud for prioritization and remediation

Application Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Legit Security Code To Cloud Traceability and Security Description

Legit Security Code To Cloud Traceability and Security is an application security platform that bridges application and cloud security by mapping the application journey from source code to runtime environments. The platform provides visibility into the complete software development lifecycle, enabling security teams to trace vulnerabilities from their origin in code through to deployment in cloud environments. The solution maps application flows from source code to runtime, identifies owners of cloud application vulnerabilities, and determines the blast radius of development vulnerabilities in production. It offers contextual prioritization of vulnerabilities based on business context, application criticality, and deployment risks, with customizable risk scoring tailored to specific environments. The platform enables enforcement of security controls based on application context, business criticality, and deployment environments. It includes infrastructure-as-code scanning capabilities to identify and remediate vulnerable configurations before deployment. Security policies can be customized based on where controls are needed most within the organization. The solution provides real-time SDLC inventory and security controls for software supply chain security. It automates key application security posture management processes to maintain continuous visibility and control across the development and deployment pipeline.

Legit Security Code To Cloud Traceability and Security FAQ

Common questions about Legit Security Code To Cloud Traceability and Security including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Legit Security Code To Cloud Traceability and Security is Traces vulnerabilities from code to cloud for prioritization and remediation developed by Legit Security. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with Application Security, CI CD, Cloud Security.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →