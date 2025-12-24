Apiiro AI SAST Logo

Apiiro AI SAST

ASPM platform with AI SAST for app visibility, risk prioritization & remediation

Application Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
1
0

Apiiro AI SAST Description

Apiiro AI SAST is an Application Security Posture Management (ASPM) platform that provides application visibility and risk management from code to runtime. The platform creates an inventory of applications and software supply chains by connecting to source code management systems to analyze code commits, pull requests, builds, and runtime environments. The platform includes Deep Code Analysis (DCA) and code-to-runtime modeling to understand application architecture and identify critical risks. It features an extended software bill of materials (XBOM) that maps technologies, frameworks, components, and contributors along with their risks and interconnections. Material code change detection monitors commits and pull requests for changes that impact attack surfaces. The platform integrates with existing security tools including SAST, SCA, CSPM, and runtime API security tools to provide a unified view of risks. It normalizes, correlates, and deduplicates findings while tying them to source code and code owners. The Risk Graph connects different risk types using context from code, runtime, databases, and integrated tools. The platform includes a dynamic risk engine for setting granular risk policies and automated workflows. It provides developer-centric guardrails that integrate with pull requests and CI/CD builds. Reporting capabilities include risk dashboards, security testing coverage mapping, and enterprise-grade reports for measuring application security posture.

Apiiro AI SAST FAQ

Common questions about Apiiro AI SAST including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Apiiro AI SAST is ASPM platform with AI SAST for app visibility, risk prioritization & remediation developed by Apiiro. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with API Security, Application Security, CI CD.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
489
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
451
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
191
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
165
Guides
Comprehensive cybersecurity guides, best practices documentation, and implementation tutorials for security professionals.
100
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →