Conviso AppScan Logo

Conviso AppScan

Orchestrates and centralizes app security testing results from multiple scanners

Application Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Conviso AppScan Description

Conviso AppScan is an application security testing orchestration module within the Conviso Platform that centralizes and manages results from multiple security scanners. The tool consolidates findings from SAST, DAST, SCA, IaC, and container security scanners into a unified view. The platform performs automated deduplication and correlation of security findings to reduce noise and prioritize vulnerabilities based on business impact. It integrates directly into CI/CD pipelines to enable continuous security testing throughout the development lifecycle. AppScan includes automated security gates that can block pipeline progression when security criteria are not met, such as pending tests or critical vulnerabilities. The tool generates Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) with CVE history, version information, and dependency risk analysis across the software supply chain. The platform provides centralized dashboards for both executive and operational visibility into application security posture. It supports policy-based automation, allowing organizations to define and enforce security standards at different stages of development. Integration capabilities include Cloud Native environments and multiple IDEs. The system includes SSO, 2FA, and granular access controls for enterprise security requirements. AppScan provides automated alerts and notifications, along with remediation workflows integrated with development processes.

Conviso AppScan FAQ

Common questions about Conviso AppScan including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Conviso AppScan is Orchestrates and centralizes app security testing results from multiple scanners developed by Conviso. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with Application Security, Automation, CI CD.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →