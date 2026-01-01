Conviso AppScan
Orchestrates and centralizes app security testing results from multiple scanners
Conviso AppScan
Orchestrates and centralizes app security testing results from multiple scanners
Conviso AppScan Description
Conviso AppScan is an application security testing orchestration module within the Conviso Platform that centralizes and manages results from multiple security scanners. The tool consolidates findings from SAST, DAST, SCA, IaC, and container security scanners into a unified view. The platform performs automated deduplication and correlation of security findings to reduce noise and prioritize vulnerabilities based on business impact. It integrates directly into CI/CD pipelines to enable continuous security testing throughout the development lifecycle. AppScan includes automated security gates that can block pipeline progression when security criteria are not met, such as pending tests or critical vulnerabilities. The tool generates Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) with CVE history, version information, and dependency risk analysis across the software supply chain. The platform provides centralized dashboards for both executive and operational visibility into application security posture. It supports policy-based automation, allowing organizations to define and enforce security standards at different stages of development. Integration capabilities include Cloud Native environments and multiple IDEs. The system includes SSO, 2FA, and granular access controls for enterprise security requirements. AppScan provides automated alerts and notifications, along with remediation workflows integrated with development processes.
Conviso AppScan FAQ
Common questions about Conviso AppScan including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Conviso AppScan is Orchestrates and centralizes app security testing results from multiple scanners developed by Conviso. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with Application Security, Automation, CI CD.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership