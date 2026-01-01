Conviso AppScan Description

Conviso AppScan is an application security testing orchestration module within the Conviso Platform that centralizes and manages results from multiple security scanners. The tool consolidates findings from SAST, DAST, SCA, IaC, and container security scanners into a unified view. The platform performs automated deduplication and correlation of security findings to reduce noise and prioritize vulnerabilities based on business impact. It integrates directly into CI/CD pipelines to enable continuous security testing throughout the development lifecycle. AppScan includes automated security gates that can block pipeline progression when security criteria are not met, such as pending tests or critical vulnerabilities. The tool generates Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) with CVE history, version information, and dependency risk analysis across the software supply chain. The platform provides centralized dashboards for both executive and operational visibility into application security posture. It supports policy-based automation, allowing organizations to define and enforce security standards at different stages of development. Integration capabilities include Cloud Native environments and multiple IDEs. The system includes SSO, 2FA, and granular access controls for enterprise security requirements. AppScan provides automated alerts and notifications, along with remediation workflows integrated with development processes.