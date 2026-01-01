Apiiro IaC Security
Apiiro IaC Security
Apiiro IaC Security Description
Apiiro IaC Security is an infrastructure as code security solution that scans IaC modules, Kubernetes manifests, and Helm charts for misconfigurations. The product operates within the context of application components and their interconnections to identify security risks. The solution continuously monitors code changes and scans IaC configurations to detect misconfigurations. It integrates into developer workflows by connecting to source code management systems to provide visibility into IaC components across the application and software supply chain. The product uses a risk-based approach to prioritize identified IaC misconfigurations based on their potential business impact. It can block pull requests or build pipelines when critical misconfigurations are detected that could affect application security or compliance. The platform provides remediation guidance to code owners and ties identified risks to responsible developers. It uses a Risk Graph for prioritization and includes a Risk Control Plane that enforces cloud security practices during the development process. The solution is part of Apiiro's Cloud Application Security Platform and extends security coverage across application and infrastructure as code components. It aims to prevent IaC misconfigurations from becoming cloud security alerts in production environments.
