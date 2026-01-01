Legit Security Software Supply Chain Security Description

Legit Security Software Supply Chain Security is an Application Security Posture Management (ASPM) platform that provides automated discovery and security for software development lifecycle (SDLC) environments. The platform automatically discovers and correlates the entire SDLC, tracing pipelines and dependencies from code to cloud. The solution maintains a continuously updated inventory of SDLC assets and security controls, identifying coverage gaps and optimizing control placement. It provides visual models of systems, pipelines, and controls while exposing shadow IT environments. The platform enforces hundreds of policies to secure software supply chains, covering SDLC systems, CI/CD pipelines, code, and development teams. It includes secret scanning and mitigation capabilities, preventing new secrets from entering the SDLC and prioritizing remediation based on impact and relevance. The tool offers threat hunting capabilities through custom queries, allowing security teams to perform rapid, ad hoc searches against their SDLC environment. Saved searches enable ongoing monitoring and investigation of threats and risks. The platform focuses on ensuring software integrity for every release, securing pipelines to the cloud, and protecting sensitive data throughout the development process. It addresses vulnerability management with real-time visibility, prioritization, and automated remediation across the SDLC.