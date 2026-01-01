Legit Security Software Supply Chain Security Logo

Legit Security Software Supply Chain Security

ASPM platform for discovering, analyzing, and securing software supply chains

Application Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Legit Security Software Supply Chain Security Description

Legit Security Software Supply Chain Security is an Application Security Posture Management (ASPM) platform that provides automated discovery and security for software development lifecycle (SDLC) environments. The platform automatically discovers and correlates the entire SDLC, tracing pipelines and dependencies from code to cloud. The solution maintains a continuously updated inventory of SDLC assets and security controls, identifying coverage gaps and optimizing control placement. It provides visual models of systems, pipelines, and controls while exposing shadow IT environments. The platform enforces hundreds of policies to secure software supply chains, covering SDLC systems, CI/CD pipelines, code, and development teams. It includes secret scanning and mitigation capabilities, preventing new secrets from entering the SDLC and prioritizing remediation based on impact and relevance. The tool offers threat hunting capabilities through custom queries, allowing security teams to perform rapid, ad hoc searches against their SDLC environment. Saved searches enable ongoing monitoring and investigation of threats and risks. The platform focuses on ensuring software integrity for every release, securing pipelines to the cloud, and protecting sensitive data throughout the development process. It addresses vulnerability management with real-time visibility, prioritization, and automated remediation across the SDLC.

Legit Security Software Supply Chain Security FAQ

Common questions about Legit Security Software Supply Chain Security including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Legit Security Software Supply Chain Security is ASPM platform for discovering, analyzing, and securing software supply chains developed by Legit Security. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with Asset Inventory, CI CD, Cloud Security.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →