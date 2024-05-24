Source Defense Source Defense Detect Logo

Source Defense Source Defense Detect

by Source Defense

Client-side security monitoring for JavaScript threats and data privacy

Application Security Commercial
Hybrid|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Third Party SecurityWeb Security
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Source Defense Source Defense Detect Description

Source Defense Detect is a web security monitoring and alerting solution that focuses on client-side threats originating from JavaScript, third-party vendors, and open-source code. The product scans and monitors web properties to detect security incidents including keylogging, formjacking, digital skimming, Magecart, clickjacking, and credential harvesting. The solution extends web security monitoring beyond the server to the client-side browser environment. It provides visibility into third-party, fourth-party, and nth-party JavaScript running on websites, allowing organizations to monitor script interactions and behaviors. Source Defense Detect offers compliance management capabilities for data privacy regulations including PCI DSS, GDPR, and CCPA. The product alerts when third-party partners read or store data without authorization. The solution offers multiple deployment options: external scanning that requires no deployment, and internal scanning deployed as two lines of code on websites. It uses AI-driven detection to reduce false positives. The product provides insights based on real user data and synthetic data with customized scan flows. It offers complete visibility into the third-party digital supply chain and script interactions occurring on web properties. Source Defense Detect is available in multiple packages (Basic, Pro, Enterprise) designed to accommodate different domain counts and traffic volumes.

Source Defense Source Defense Detect FAQ

Common questions about Source Defense Source Defense Detect including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Source Defense Source Defense Detect is Client-side security monitoring for JavaScript threats and data privacy developed by Source Defense. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with Third Party Security, Web Security.

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