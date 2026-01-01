Heeler Response Orchestration
Automates vulnerability remediation workflows between security and dev teams
Heeler Response Orchestration Description
Heeler Response Orchestration is a security automation platform that manages vulnerability remediation workflows between security and development teams. The platform automates ownership assignment by identifying and routing security findings to appropriate teams based on code repositories and deployment configurations. The system provides automated ticket routing that assigns risks to correct owners based on context and responsibility. It integrates into existing workflows to alert teams without manual intervention. The platform includes real-time SLO tracking that monitors remediation progress against defined Service Level Objectives and sends automated alerts when deadlines are at risk. The platform automates high-friction manual tasks including team notifications, context gathering, and issue escalation. It provides developers with contextual remediation guidance that delivers targeted instructions and actionable next steps directly in their preferred tools. Progress and status dashboards offer live tracking of remediation efforts to keep teams informed and aligned. The system includes a continuous feedback loop that enables improvements to the remediation process over time. The platform maps deployments back to source code in real-time to create contextualized application models and detect material changes such as new APIs.
Heeler Response Orchestration FAQ
Common questions about Heeler Response Orchestration including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Heeler Response Orchestration is Automates vulnerability remediation workflows between security and dev teams developed by Heeler. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with Application Security, Automation, Collaboration.
