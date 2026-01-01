Heeler Response Orchestration Logo

Heeler Response Orchestration

Automates vulnerability remediation workflows between security and dev teams

Application Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Heeler Response Orchestration Description

Heeler Response Orchestration is a security automation platform that manages vulnerability remediation workflows between security and development teams. The platform automates ownership assignment by identifying and routing security findings to appropriate teams based on code repositories and deployment configurations. The system provides automated ticket routing that assigns risks to correct owners based on context and responsibility. It integrates into existing workflows to alert teams without manual intervention. The platform includes real-time SLO tracking that monitors remediation progress against defined Service Level Objectives and sends automated alerts when deadlines are at risk. The platform automates high-friction manual tasks including team notifications, context gathering, and issue escalation. It provides developers with contextual remediation guidance that delivers targeted instructions and actionable next steps directly in their preferred tools. Progress and status dashboards offer live tracking of remediation efforts to keep teams informed and aligned. The system includes a continuous feedback loop that enables improvements to the remediation process over time. The platform maps deployments back to source code in real-time to create contextualized application models and detect material changes such as new APIs.

Heeler Response Orchestration FAQ

Common questions about Heeler Response Orchestration including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Heeler Response Orchestration is Automates vulnerability remediation workflows between security and dev teams developed by Heeler. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with Application Security, Automation, Collaboration.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →