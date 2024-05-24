Source Defense Platform Logo

Source Defense Platform

by Source Defense

Client-side security platform protecting against JavaScript-based threats

Application Security Commercial
Cloud|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Web Security
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Source Defense Platform Description

Source Defense Platform is a client-side security solution that protects web applications from threats originating from JavaScript code, third-party vendors, and open-source libraries. The platform operates at the browser level to detect and prevent client-side attacks including keylogging, formjacking, digital skimming, and Magecart attacks. The platform offers two deployment models: Source Defense Detect provides external scanning with AI-driven algorithm detection and alerting for client-side threats and compliance violations without requiring code changes. Source Defense Protect delivers real-time automated protection by sandboxing JavaScript code running on websites, preventing malicious activity at the point of data input. The solution provides visibility into website partner ecosystems, tracking which scripts are running and their behaviors. It enables organizations to apply security and compliance policy controls over all scripts on their sites, including first-party and third-party code. The platform supports compliance with data privacy regulations such as PCI DSS, GDPR, and CCPA by preventing unauthorized data access by third-party partners. Implementation requires minimal effort, with the Protect version deployable using two lines of code. The platform includes machine-learning assisted policy implementation and offers multiple deployment options and scanning frequencies to accommodate different organizational needs and website sizes.

Source Defense Platform FAQ

Common questions about Source Defense Platform including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Source Defense Platform is Client-side security platform protecting against JavaScript-based threats developed by Source Defense. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with Web Security.

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