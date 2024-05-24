Strobes Application Security Posture Management Description

Strobes Application Security Posture Management (ASPM) is a platform designed to integrate security throughout the software development lifecycle. The platform provides visibility across applications, pipelines, SDLC systems, and development teams to identify and manage security vulnerabilities. The solution scans source code, analyzes open-source dependencies, and automatically generates Software Bill of Materials (SBOM). It aggregates data from multiple security tools including SAST, DAST, SCA, container scanners, cloud security tools, and infrastructure scanners to provide centralized vulnerability management. Key capabilities include automated security analysis within CI/CD pipelines, risk prioritization based on business context and criticality, and automated remediation workflows. The platform maps assets and vulnerabilities according to operational risk and business impact to help security teams focus on high-priority issues. Strobes ASPM supports DevSecOps transformation by enabling collaboration between security and development teams. It provides custom dashboards, queries, and compliance reporting capabilities to support security decision-making and regulatory requirements. The platform offers integration with over 120 tools across code repositories, automation platforms, security scanners, ticketing systems, and messaging platforms. It includes features for software supply chain threat protection and SDLC security automation to enforce security guardrails and best practices throughout the development process.