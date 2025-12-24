Checkmarx One Application Security Platform Logo

Checkmarx One Application Security Platform

Unified AppSec platform with SAST, SCA, DAST, IaC, ASPM & AI remediation

Checkmarx One Application Security Platform Description

Checkmarx One Application Security Platform is a unified application security solution that combines multiple scanning engines and management capabilities into a single platform. The platform includes Static Application Security Testing (SAST) for custom code analysis, Software Composition Analysis (SCA) for open source dependency scanning, Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) for runtime vulnerability detection, Infrastructure as Code (IaC) security scanning, API security testing, container security, and secrets detection. The platform features Application Security Posture Management (ASPM) capabilities that correlate findings across different scanning engines to prioritize exploitable vulnerabilities and reduce false positives. It provides risk-based prioritization to help security teams focus on high-impact issues rather than managing large volumes of findings. Checkmarx One includes AI-powered remediation guidance through Checkmarx One Assist, which provides developers with context-aware fix suggestions directly in their IDE. The platform integrates security into developer workflows to enable early detection and remediation without requiring context switching. The solution offers visibility across the software development lifecycle from code to cloud, supporting multiple programming languages and frameworks. It provides centralized management for security findings, policy enforcement, and compliance reporting. The platform is designed to serve AppSec teams, developers, and security leadership with role-specific views and workflows.

Checkmarx One Application Security Platform is Unified AppSec platform with SAST, SCA, DAST, IaC, ASPM & AI remediation developed by Checkmarx. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, API Security, Application Security.

