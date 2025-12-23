Boman.ai AppSec Tool Logo

Boman.ai AppSec Tool

ASPM platform for monitoring, prioritizing, and remediating risks across SDLC

Application Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Boman.ai AppSec Tool Description

Boman.ai is an Application Security Posture Management (ASPM) platform that provides visibility and control over software security throughout the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC). The platform consolidates findings from multiple security scans and tools into a unified dashboard. The tool supports multiple scan types including static analysis (SAST), dynamic analysis (DAST), and dependency scanning (SCA). It integrates with various CI/CD pipelines, security scanners, ticketing systems, and messaging platforms to fit into existing DevSecOps workflows. Boman.ai includes AI-powered remediation capabilities to help developers address vulnerabilities. The platform offers vulnerability management features with granular control and integration with developer tools. It automatically generates Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) with each scan for audit readiness and component visibility. The platform provides compliance support with built-in SDLC integration and audit-ready reporting to help meet regulatory requirements. It includes dashboards for tracking security posture, trends, and detailed insights to support decision-making. Boman.ai aims to reduce security debt by enabling early identification and remediation of issues in the development cycle. The platform is designed to work across diverse DevOps environments with support for over 50 integrations.

Boman.ai AppSec Tool FAQ

Common questions about Boman.ai AppSec Tool including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Boman.ai AppSec Tool is ASPM platform for monitoring, prioritizing, and remediating risks across SDLC developed by Boman.ai. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Application Security, Compliance.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
493
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
453
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
191
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
167
Guides
Comprehensive cybersecurity guides, best practices documentation, and implementation tutorials for security professionals.
100
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →