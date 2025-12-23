Boman.ai AppSec Tool Description

Boman.ai is an Application Security Posture Management (ASPM) platform that provides visibility and control over software security throughout the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC). The platform consolidates findings from multiple security scans and tools into a unified dashboard. The tool supports multiple scan types including static analysis (SAST), dynamic analysis (DAST), and dependency scanning (SCA). It integrates with various CI/CD pipelines, security scanners, ticketing systems, and messaging platforms to fit into existing DevSecOps workflows. Boman.ai includes AI-powered remediation capabilities to help developers address vulnerabilities. The platform offers vulnerability management features with granular control and integration with developer tools. It automatically generates Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) with each scan for audit readiness and component visibility. The platform provides compliance support with built-in SDLC integration and audit-ready reporting to help meet regulatory requirements. It includes dashboards for tracking security posture, trends, and detailed insights to support decision-making. Boman.ai aims to reduce security debt by enabling early identification and remediation of issues in the development cycle. The platform is designed to work across diverse DevOps environments with support for over 50 integrations.