Pathlock SAP Cybersecurity Description

Pathlock SAP Cybersecurity is a security platform designed to protect SAP applications and sensitive data through preventive and detective controls. The solution provides automated vulnerability scanning with over 4,000 customizable checks to identify missing patches, configuration weaknesses, and security gaps across SAP environments. The platform includes custom code security scanning for ABAP and UI5 code with over 150 checks to identify vulnerabilities during development and production. It offers transport control capabilities to monitor and block transports containing critical objects or security vulnerabilities with over 70 checks for SAP change management processes. The threat detection module analyzes over 70 log sources against more than 1,500 threat detection signatures to identify internal and external threats. The Application Profiler module provides visibility into custom application transaction flows and tracks code changes for compliance purposes. Additional capabilities include data masking, test data scrambling, prevention of unauthorized data transmission or downloads, and dynamic transaction access governance based on data and user attributes. The platform integrates with SIEM systems for threat event forwarding and supports S/4HANA migration security. The solution is available in multiple editions ranging from a free vulnerability scanner to enterprise packages, with deployment completed in minutes and actionable results available within hours.