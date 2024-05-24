StackHawk AppSec Description

StackHawk AppSec Oversight is an application security program management platform that provides visibility into testing coverage and application risk across an organization's attack surface. The platform offers a unified view that displays the complete application attack surface alongside current testing coverage, enabling security teams to identify untested or partially covered applications. The platform tracks vulnerabilities throughout their lifecycle from detection through remediation and re-testing. It connects findings directly to ticketing systems to maintain audit trails and surfaces bottlenecks to identify teams or applications requiring additional support. The system validates fixes before code deployment. StackHawk generates reports aligned to internal policies or compliance frameworks and provides dashboards that track vulnerability volume and severity trends over time. The platform measures application risk reduction across quarters and enables security leaders to demonstrate program effectiveness through live data rather than manual reporting. The platform operates through continuous, code-based discovery and testing that updates automatically as development teams ship code. It integrates with existing development and security tools to provide automation and unified visibility across application security tooling. The system prioritizes applications based on factors including sensitive data, exposure level, and change velocity.