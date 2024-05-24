Arnica Pipelineless AppSec
Arnica Pipelineless AppSec Description
Arnica is an Application Security Posture Management (ASPM) platform that operates without requiring integration into CI/CD pipelines. The platform scans every code change pushed by developers, including at the feature branch level, to detect security risks before they reach production. The solution provides real-time scanning and detection across the entire codebase with automatic coverage of new assets. It identifies and prioritizes risks using multiple frameworks including OWASP Top 10, CVSS, EPSS, and KEV, combined with organizational context. The platform performs dependency graph analysis and reachability analysis to reduce false positives. Arnica delivers security findings directly to developers through their existing workflows and communication tools. It automatically identifies the appropriate owner for each risk and provides context-specific mitigation guidance. The platform offers AI-generated code fixes, automated secret mitigation, and automated issue management capabilities. The system performs daily re-analysis of existing risks across the entire codebase to update prioritization based on current context. It supports granular policy configuration to enforce security requirements and prevent new risks from reaching production. The platform integrates security notifications into the code review process and automatically resolves findings when fixed. Arnica aims to reduce developer disruption by delivering actionable, prioritized findings with clear remediation paths, enabling security teams to address risks early in the development lifecycle without impacting development velocity.
