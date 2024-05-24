Arnica Pipelineless AppSec Logo

Arnica Pipelineless AppSec

Pipelineless AppSec platform for dev-native risk detection & remediation

Application Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
1
Nikoloz Kokhreidze
Nikoloz Kokhreidze

Founder & Fractional CISO

Not sure if Arnica Pipelineless AppSec is right for your team?

Book a 60-minute strategy call with Nikoloz. You will get a clear roadmap to evaluate products and make a decision.

Align tool selection with your actual business goals

Right-sized for your stage (not enterprise bloat)

Not 47 options, exactly 3 that fit your needs

Stop researching, start deciding

Questions that reveal if the tool actually works

Most companies never ask these

The costs vendors hide in contracts

How to uncover real Total Cost of Ownerhship before signing

Book Session

Arnica Pipelineless AppSec Description

Arnica is an Application Security Posture Management (ASPM) platform that operates without requiring integration into CI/CD pipelines. The platform scans every code change pushed by developers, including at the feature branch level, to detect security risks before they reach production. The solution provides real-time scanning and detection across the entire codebase with automatic coverage of new assets. It identifies and prioritizes risks using multiple frameworks including OWASP Top 10, CVSS, EPSS, and KEV, combined with organizational context. The platform performs dependency graph analysis and reachability analysis to reduce false positives. Arnica delivers security findings directly to developers through their existing workflows and communication tools. It automatically identifies the appropriate owner for each risk and provides context-specific mitigation guidance. The platform offers AI-generated code fixes, automated secret mitigation, and automated issue management capabilities. The system performs daily re-analysis of existing risks across the entire codebase to update prioritization based on current context. It supports granular policy configuration to enforce security requirements and prevent new risks from reaching production. The platform integrates security notifications into the code review process and automatically resolves findings when fixed. Arnica aims to reduce developer disruption by delivering actionable, prioritized findings with clear remediation paths, enabling security teams to address risks early in the development lifecycle without impacting development velocity.

Arnica Pipelineless AppSec FAQ

Common questions about Arnica Pipelineless AppSec including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Arnica Pipelineless AppSec is Pipelineless AppSec platform for dev-native risk detection & remediation developed by Arnica. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Application Security, Automation.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation Logo
Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation

Fix-first AppSec powered by agentic remediation, covering SCA, SAST & secrets.

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
513
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
458
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
288
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
193
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
151
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

14
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

8
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →