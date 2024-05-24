Semgrep AppSec Platform Description

Semgrep AppSec Platform is an application security management platform that orchestrates and automates security scanning across organizations. The platform integrates multiple security capabilities including Semgrep Code for static application security testing (SAST), Semgrep Supply Chain for software composition analysis (SCA) to detect reachable dependency vulnerabilities, and Semgrep Secrets for identifying hardcoded secrets using semantic analysis. The platform provides Managed Scans that run on Semgrep's cloud infrastructure to scan repositories without requiring local compute resources or CI/CD configuration. It supports diff-aware scanning to focus on issues in current code changes rather than accumulated technical debt. Security teams can deploy scans across hundreds or thousands of repositories and control which findings are monitored, which notify developers in their workflow, and which block merges. The platform includes Semgrep Assistant for AI-powered triage and code fix recommendations, and Semgrep Pro Engine for dataflow analysis to reduce false positives. Results are displayed in pull requests where developers work, with discussions integrated into the development workflow. Organizations can integrate the platform with source code management and continuous integration tools to centrally manage security policies, automate scanning, and enforce code standards across their codebase, dependencies, and secrets.