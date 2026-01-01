Veracode Secure SDLC Logo

Veracode Secure SDLC Description

Veracode Secure SDLC is an application security platform designed to integrate security throughout the software development lifecycle. The platform provides multiple security testing capabilities including static application security testing (SAST) that scans over 100 languages and frameworks, dynamic application security testing (DAST) for web applications and APIs, and software composition analysis (SCA) for monitoring open-source vulnerabilities and license compliance. The platform includes container security capabilities for identifying and remediating vulnerabilities in containers and infrastructure as code within CI/CD pipelines. Veracode Package Firewall vets open-source components against customized policies before integration to secure the software supply chain. The platform detects and blocks malicious packages while continuously monitoring open-source risks. Veracode Fix provides AI-powered code remediation guidance to help developers address security flaws. The Risk Manager component functions as an application security posture management (ASPM) solution that unifies findings from multiple sources, prioritizes risks intelligently, and provides Next Best Actions to guide remediation efforts. The platform offers source-to-sink analysis, runtime vulnerability insights, and fix guidance to prevent flaws across the SDLC. It integrates with developer tools to provide real-time feedback during the development process.

