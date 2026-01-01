Onapsis SAP Cybersecurity Solution Logo

Onapsis SAP Cybersecurity Solution

SAP-focused cybersecurity platform for vulnerability mgmt and threat detection

Application Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Onapsis SAP Cybersecurity Solution Description

Onapsis SAP Cybersecurity Solution is a security platform designed specifically for SAP environments. The product provides security and compliance capabilities for SAP applications and data, including support for RISE with SAP cloud deployments. The platform includes multiple modules for different security functions. The Assess module identifies unpatched security vulnerabilities, privileged rights issues, and configuration problems in SAP systems. It provides automated analysis, vulnerability prioritization, and remediation guidance. The Defend module monitors for suspicious behaviors such as unusual RFC calls, indicators of compromise, and zero-day threats. The solution offers visibility into SAP security posture through a dashboard interface. It includes automated SAP Notes management to help teams prioritize critical issues and verify that vulnerabilities have been remediated. The platform is designed to integrate SAP applications into existing security and compliance programs. Onapsis provides threat detection capabilities and alerts on anomalous activities within SAP environments. The product includes code security capabilities for SAP BTP (Business Technology Platform) projects. The platform aims to help organizations maintain compliance and reduce risk exposure in their SAP systems through continuous monitoring and assessment.

Onapsis SAP Cybersecurity Solution FAQ

Common questions about Onapsis SAP Cybersecurity Solution including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Onapsis SAP Cybersecurity Solution is SAP-focused cybersecurity platform for vulnerability mgmt and threat detection developed by Onapsis. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with Anomaly Detection, Application Security, Cloud Security.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →