Onapsis SAP Cybersecurity Solution
Onapsis SAP Cybersecurity Solution Description
Onapsis SAP Cybersecurity Solution is a security platform designed specifically for SAP environments. The product provides security and compliance capabilities for SAP applications and data, including support for RISE with SAP cloud deployments. The platform includes multiple modules for different security functions. The Assess module identifies unpatched security vulnerabilities, privileged rights issues, and configuration problems in SAP systems. It provides automated analysis, vulnerability prioritization, and remediation guidance. The Defend module monitors for suspicious behaviors such as unusual RFC calls, indicators of compromise, and zero-day threats. The solution offers visibility into SAP security posture through a dashboard interface. It includes automated SAP Notes management to help teams prioritize critical issues and verify that vulnerabilities have been remediated. The platform is designed to integrate SAP applications into existing security and compliance programs. Onapsis provides threat detection capabilities and alerts on anomalous activities within SAP environments. The product includes code security capabilities for SAP BTP (Business Technology Platform) projects. The platform aims to help organizations maintain compliance and reduce risk exposure in their SAP systems through continuous monitoring and assessment.
