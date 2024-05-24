SiteLock Basic Description
SiteLock Basic is a website security service designed for personal websites and blogs with light traffic. The product provides daily automated scanning of website code, databases, and content management systems to detect malware, vulnerabilities, and other security threats. The service performs multiple types of scans including webpage scanning from an outside-in perspective, SMART file scanning for inside-out malware detection, database scanning, SQL injection testing, and platform scanning for CMS applications. It monitors SSL certificate status and checks email reputation against spam databases. The product includes domain name verification and provides a trust seal for display on secure websites. SiteLock Basic offers up to 2GB of daily website backup for both web files and MySQL databases, stored on SiteLock's servers. Users can perform backups on demand or on a scheduled basis. Support is provided through call, ticket, and email access to SiteLock security experts with a 30-hour ticket response time. The service includes automated email notifications when vulnerabilities are detected and provides a site health dashboard for at-a-glance status monitoring. The product is priced at $199 per year with a 30-day money-back guarantee. Monthly payment options are also available.
SiteLock Basic FAQ
Common questions about SiteLock Basic including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
SiteLock Basic is Website security scanning and backup service for personal sites and blogs developed by SiteLock. It is a Vulnerability Management solution designed to help security teams with Database Security, SQL Injection, SSL.
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