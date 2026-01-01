Boman.ai Boman
AI-powered application security platform with automated scanning and analytics
Boman.ai Boman
AI-powered application security platform with automated scanning and analytics
Boman.ai Boman Description
Boman.ai is an application security platform designed to address security flaws in applications through early integration in the development lifecycle. The platform addresses challenges including limited security resources and budgets, multiple scanning tools, noisy results with missing context, and remediation difficulties. The platform provides automated security scanning capabilities integrated into the development process. It consolidates security findings into a unified dashboard that aggregates results from multiple scan types. The system uses AI and machine learning to analyze security findings and reduce noise in vulnerability detection. Boman.ai offers remediation guidance to help development teams address identified security issues. The platform is designed to maintain developer efficiency while integrating security testing into the development workflow. It aims to reduce the cost of fixing security defects by identifying them earlier in the development cycle rather than post-production. The platform targets the problem that 84% of attacks target applications and 76% of applications have security flaws in the first scan. It addresses the issue that security defects can cost 30 times more to fix post-production compared to early detection.
Boman.ai Boman FAQ
Common questions about Boman.ai Boman including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Boman.ai Boman is AI-powered application security platform with automated scanning and analytics developed by Boman.ai. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Analytics, Application Security Training.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership