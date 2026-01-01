Boman.ai Boman Logo

Boman.ai is an application security platform designed to address security flaws in applications through early integration in the development lifecycle. The platform addresses challenges including limited security resources and budgets, multiple scanning tools, noisy results with missing context, and remediation difficulties. The platform provides automated security scanning capabilities integrated into the development process. It consolidates security findings into a unified dashboard that aggregates results from multiple scan types. The system uses AI and machine learning to analyze security findings and reduce noise in vulnerability detection. Boman.ai offers remediation guidance to help development teams address identified security issues. The platform is designed to maintain developer efficiency while integrating security testing into the development workflow. It aims to reduce the cost of fixing security defects by identifying them earlier in the development cycle rather than post-production. The platform targets the problem that 84% of attacks target applications and 76% of applications have security flaws in the first scan. It addresses the issue that security defects can cost 30 times more to fix post-production compared to early detection.

