Kodem Zero-waste Application Security Logo

Kodem Zero-waste Application Security

AI-native AppSec platform for code-to-runtime security with automated triaging

Application Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Kodem Zero-waste Application Security Description

Kodem Zero-waste Application Security is an application security platform that provides coverage from code to runtime. The platform uses AI-driven triaging to reduce false positives and combines runtime intelligence with static and dynamic analysis capabilities. The platform includes Kai, an AI-powered security agent that performs code and pull request reviews, identifies security issues, and provides remediation suggestions. Kai operates as an automated security engineer that analyzes code for vulnerabilities and generates ready-to-merge fixes. The platform consolidates multiple application security testing capabilities including static application security testing (SAST), software composition analysis (SCA), and runtime protection. It provides visibility across the software development lifecycle from code repositories through production environments. Kodem focuses on reducing alert fatigue by filtering findings based on runtime reachability and actual exploitability. The platform identifies attack chains by connecting low-severity vulnerabilities that could be combined into exploitable scenarios. It offers both guided remediation workflows and automated runtime protection policies. The platform provides continuous monitoring and real-time threat response capabilities for applications in production. It integrates into development workflows to enable security reviews during the development process and aims to reduce mean time to remediation through automation.

Kodem Zero-waste Application Security FAQ

Common questions about Kodem Zero-waste Application Security including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Kodem Zero-waste Application Security is AI-native AppSec platform for code-to-runtime security with automated triaging developed by Kodem. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Application Security, Code Analysis.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
493
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
453
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
191
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
167
Guides
Comprehensive cybersecurity guides, best practices documentation, and implementation tutorials for security professionals.
100
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →