Kodem Zero-waste Application Security
Kodem Zero-waste Application Security
Kodem Zero-waste Application Security Description
Kodem Zero-waste Application Security is an application security platform that provides coverage from code to runtime. The platform uses AI-driven triaging to reduce false positives and combines runtime intelligence with static and dynamic analysis capabilities. The platform includes Kai, an AI-powered security agent that performs code and pull request reviews, identifies security issues, and provides remediation suggestions. Kai operates as an automated security engineer that analyzes code for vulnerabilities and generates ready-to-merge fixes. The platform consolidates multiple application security testing capabilities including static application security testing (SAST), software composition analysis (SCA), and runtime protection. It provides visibility across the software development lifecycle from code repositories through production environments. Kodem focuses on reducing alert fatigue by filtering findings based on runtime reachability and actual exploitability. The platform identifies attack chains by connecting low-severity vulnerabilities that could be combined into exploitable scenarios. It offers both guided remediation workflows and automated runtime protection policies. The platform provides continuous monitoring and real-time threat response capabilities for applications in production. It integrates into development workflows to enable security reviews during the development process and aims to reduce mean time to remediation through automation.
