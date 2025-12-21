Xygeni CI/CD Security Logo

Xygeni CI/CD Security

Secures CI/CD pipelines and DevOps workflows against supply chain attacks

Xygeni CI/CD Security Description

Xygeni CI/CD Security is a platform designed to protect software supply chains by securing CI/CD pipelines and DevOps workflows. The product addresses OWASP Top 10 CI/CD security risks through continuous monitoring and configuration management. The platform detects and remediates misconfigurations in build scripts and CI/CD pipelines to prevent unauthorized access and poisoned pipeline executions. It identifies malicious commands such as reverse shells and malware downloads within workflows and execution environments. Infrastructure hardening capabilities include enforcement of branch protection rules, multi-factor authentication requirements, and secure configuration settings across CI/CD environments. The product implements least privilege access controls in pipelines and infrastructure components. A prioritization funnel feature filters security findings to highlight critical issues, reducing large volumes of detected risks to manageable lists for remediation. The platform verifies that security tools including SAST, SCA, and secrets detection are properly integrated and enforced within pipelines. Xygeni CI/CD Security monitors DevOps workflows and pipeline configurations to maintain code integrity and block supply chain attack vectors. The product enables DevSecOps teams to comply with application security policies while maintaining visibility across the CI/CD ecosystem.

Xygeni CI/CD Security is Secures CI/CD pipelines and DevOps workflows against supply chain attacks developed by Xygeni. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with CI CD, Supply Chain Security, DEVSECOPS.

