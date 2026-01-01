Fluid Attacks Platform Logo

Platform for vulnerability detection, prioritization, and remediation in SDLC

Fluid Attacks Platform Description

Fluid Attacks Platform is an application security platform that centralizes vulnerability management across the software development lifecycle. The platform consolidates findings from multiple testing methods including SAST, AI SAST, DAST, SCA, CSPM, SCR, RE, and PTaaS into a single interface. The platform provides risk-based prioritization using dynamic scoring that combines CVSS with additional factors such as reachability, transitivity, KEV, EPSS, and fixing cost. Users can define custom policies for risk acceptance, build-breaking thresholds, and vulnerability prioritization criteria. For remediation, the platform enables assignment of vulnerabilities directly to developers and supports automated retesting to verify fixes. It includes AI-powered fix suggestions accessible from the platform or IDE, and provides access to penetration testers for consultation. The platform offers a Design Map feature that correlates security design documentation with reported vulnerabilities. It provides SBOM visibility for third-party components and tracks progress across projects, teams, and repositories. Reporting capabilities include metrics on MTTR, remediation rates, trend analysis, and compliance reporting for standards including ISO/IEC 27001, SOC 2, NIST, and 64 additional frameworks. The platform integrates with development tools including IDEs, bug-tracking systems, and CI/CD pipelines. An AI Agent and MCP server enable natural language queries within the platform or IDE for contextual guidance on security issues.

