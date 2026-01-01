Apiiro AI-Powered Risk Detection
AI-powered pre-development risk detection for secure-by-design software
Apiiro AI-Powered Risk Detection
AI-powered pre-development risk detection for secure-by-design software
Apiiro AI-Powered Risk Detection Description
Apiiro AI-Powered Risk Detection analyzes feature requests and design documents before code is written to identify security risks during the pre-development phase. The platform uses a private LLM model to automatically examine tickets from integrated ticketing systems and detect potential security issues. The tool performs risk analysis by examining feature requests and associated code components to identify concerns related to data handling, permissions, and other security considerations. It generates automated threat modeling stories and contextual mitigation strategies based on software architecture context. Risk detection results are mapped to specific commits, branches, pull requests, and code components including APIs, GenAI frameworks, and PII fields. The platform categorizes identified risks and provides detailed explanations with remediation suggestions and security review questions. The Risk Graph Explorer enables organizations to define customized risk policies and toxic combinations to focus on business-relevant risks. All data processing occurs on secure in-house infrastructure with sanitization and anonymization. The risk detection feature is opt-in and configurable at the organizational level. Integration with ticketing systems enables automatic analysis of tickets and issues throughout the software development lifecycle, shifting security considerations earlier than traditional shift-left approaches.
Apiiro AI-Powered Risk Detection FAQ
Common questions about Apiiro AI-Powered Risk Detection including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Apiiro AI-Powered Risk Detection is AI-powered pre-development risk detection for secure-by-design software developed by Apiiro. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, AI Security, Application Security Training.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership