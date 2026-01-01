Apiiro AI-Powered Risk Detection Description

Apiiro AI-Powered Risk Detection analyzes feature requests and design documents before code is written to identify security risks during the pre-development phase. The platform uses a private LLM model to automatically examine tickets from integrated ticketing systems and detect potential security issues. The tool performs risk analysis by examining feature requests and associated code components to identify concerns related to data handling, permissions, and other security considerations. It generates automated threat modeling stories and contextual mitigation strategies based on software architecture context. Risk detection results are mapped to specific commits, branches, pull requests, and code components including APIs, GenAI frameworks, and PII fields. The platform categorizes identified risks and provides detailed explanations with remediation suggestions and security review questions. The Risk Graph Explorer enables organizations to define customized risk policies and toxic combinations to focus on business-relevant risks. All data processing occurs on secure in-house infrastructure with sanitization and anonymization. The risk detection feature is opt-in and configurable at the organizational level. Integration with ticketing systems enables automatic analysis of tickets and issues throughout the software development lifecycle, shifting security considerations earlier than traditional shift-left approaches.