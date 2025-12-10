Xygeni ASPM Description

Xygeni ASPM is an Application Security Posture Management platform that provides visibility and risk management across the software development lifecycle from code to cloud. The platform consolidates vulnerabilities and risks from source control, CI/CD pipelines, registries, and cloud environments into a single dashboard. The platform automatically discovers and catalogs software assets including repositories, teams, packages, and DevOps infrastructure. It prioritizes risks based on vulnerability severity, exploitability, proximity to production, business impact, and other contextual attributes, focusing attention on critical vulnerabilities while reducing developer alerts by up to 90%. Xygeni ASPM includes AI-powered auto-remediation capabilities for code vulnerabilities and trusted remediation flows for dependency issues. The platform can block vulnerabilities, unsafe code, and risky configurations from entering the pipeline. The solution provides detailed timeline analysis of risks and issues throughout the SDLC for root cause identification. It integrates with existing application security tools including SAST and SCA scanners, allowing data ingestion from third-party security tools alongside its built-in security scanners. The platform offers centralized risk evaluation and management to improve application security posture while minimizing manual security tasks and reducing security debt.