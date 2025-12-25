BoostSecurity ASPM Description

BoostSecurity Application Security Posture Management is a platform designed to monitor and manage security posture for cloud-native applications throughout the software development lifecycle. The platform provides visibility into software pipelines by generating a queryable inventory of components including GitHub apps, developer accounts, CI plugins, and other infrastructure elements. The system addresses alert fatigue through risk prioritization that contextualizes findings based on exploitability factors such as internet exposure, PII data handling, and active CVEs. It connects information from both runtime and build environments to enable security teams to understand how vulnerabilities detected during development affect production systems. The platform supports complex multi-team environments with diverse technology stacks and can handle enterprise-scale deployments with thousands of repositories across multiple cloud providers. It provides automated discovery and inventory generation, typically delivering comprehensive pipeline visibility within hours of deployment. BoostSecurity enables security teams to identify missing security scanning, locate repositories that define APIs and handle PII data, detect CI plugins with known vulnerabilities, and track usage of technologies like LLMs in code. The platform facilitates rapid remediation by identifying root cause locations for fixes and the responsible developers, while supporting automated workflows and policies to mitigate risk earlier in the development lifecycle.