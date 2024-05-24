Checkmarx Tromzo AI Powered Application Security Posture Management Logo

Top Alternatives to Checkmarx Tromzo AI Powered Application Security Posture Management

Application Security

AI-powered ASPM platform for vulnerability triage, prioritization & remediation

94 Alternatives to Checkmarx Tromzo AI Powered Application Security Posture Management

Arnica Pipelineless AppSec Logo
Arnica Pipelineless AppSec

Pipelineless AppSec platform for dev-native risk detection & remediation


Checkmarx One Application Security Platform Logo
Checkmarx One Application Security Platform

Unified AppSec platform with SAST, SCA, DAST, IaC, ASPM & AI remediation


Veracode Application Risk Management Logo
Veracode Application Risk Management

AI-powered platform for identifying, fixing, and governing application security risks


Kodem Zero-waste Application Security Logo
Kodem Zero-waste Application Security

AI-native AppSec platform for code-to-runtime security with automated triaging


Phoenix Security ASPM Logo
Phoenix Security ASPM

ASPM platform with CNAPP integration for vulnerability prioritization & context


ArmorCode Platform Logo
ArmorCode Platform

Unified platform for vulnerability mgmt across apps, code, cloud & infrastructure


Apiiro AI SAST Logo
Apiiro AI SAST

ASPM platform with AI SAST for app visibility, risk prioritization & remediation


Conviso Platform Logo
Conviso Platform

AppSec platform for managing application security posture with consulting services


Boman.ai AppSec Tool Logo
Boman.ai AppSec Tool

ASPM platform for monitoring, prioritizing, and remediating risks across SDLC


Jit Execute Your Product Security Workflows with AI Agents Logo
Jit Execute Your Product Security Workflows with AI Agents

AI-powered platform automating product security workflows with human oversight


SaltWorks SaltMiner Logo
SaltWorks SaltMiner

AppSec posture mgmt platform for aggregating & reporting app security data


OX Application Security Logo
OX Application Security

ASPM platform with Code Projection tech for SDLC risk prioritization


Legit VibeGuard Logo
Legit VibeGuard

AI-native ASPM platform securing AI-generated code and modern SDLC workflows


Fluid Attacks Continuous Hacking Logo
Fluid Attacks Continuous Hacking

AI-powered AppSec platform combining automated testing with pentesting


Onapsis SAP Cybersecurity Solution Logo
Onapsis SAP Cybersecurity Solution

SAP-focused cybersecurity platform for vulnerability mgmt and threat detection


Layer Seven Security Cybersecurity Extension for SAP Solutions Logo
Layer Seven Security Cybersecurity Extension for SAP Solutions

Cybersecurity protection platform for SAP systems including S/4HANA and HANA


Digital.ai AI-Powered Software Delivery Platform Logo
Digital.ai AI-Powered Software Delivery Platform

AI-powered platform for software delivery, testing, security & release mgmt.


Plexicus ASPM Logo
Plexicus ASPM

ASPM platform with automated remediation for code, dependencies, IaC, and APIs


Xygeni ASPM Logo
Xygeni ASPM

ASPM platform unifying risk mgmt from code to cloud with prioritization


Xygeni CI/CD Security Logo
Xygeni CI/CD Security

Secures CI/CD pipelines and DevOps workflows against supply chain attacks


Xygeni Cybersecurity Solutions Logo
Xygeni Cybersecurity Solutions

Application security platform covering SDLC from code to deployment


Veracode Comprehensive Application Risk Management Logo
Veracode Comprehensive Application Risk Management

Application risk management platform with SAST, DAST, SCA, and AI remediation


Veracode Application Risk Management Platform Logo
Veracode Application Risk Management Platform

Application risk mgmt platform securing AI-generated & traditional code


Veracode Secure SDLC Logo
Veracode Secure SDLC

Platform for securing SDLC with SAST, DAST, SCA, container security & ASPM


Veracode Risk Manager Logo
Veracode Risk Manager

ASPM platform that unifies security findings and prioritizes remediation actions


CloudMatos Application Security Posture Management Logo
CloudMatos Application Security Posture Management

ASPM tool for SMBs with threat detection, risk prioritization & compliance

Application Security
Checkmarx One Logo
Checkmarx One

Unified AppSec platform with SAST, DAST, SCA, API security, and ASPM capabilities


Checkmarx ASPM Logo
Checkmarx ASPM

ASPM platform for aggregating AppSec data and prioritizing application risks


Checkmarx Repository Health Logo
Checkmarx Repository Health

Monitors code repository health for security, dependencies, and maintenance.


Miggo Security Observability Logo
Miggo Security Observability

Runtime app security observability platform with attack path detection


Miggo Prove Next-Gen Runtime Vulnerability Prioritization Logo
Miggo Prove Next-Gen Runtime Vulnerability Prioritization

Runtime vulnerability prioritization using code execution and attack path analysis


Entersoft Application Security Logo
Entersoft Application Security

AppSec services including SAST, DAST, SCA, threat modeling & training


Legit AI-Native ASPM Platform Logo
Legit AI-Native ASPM Platform

AI-native ASPM platform for AppSec issue discovery, prioritization & remediation


Legit Security Software Supply Chain Security Logo
Legit Security Software Supply Chain Security

ASPM platform for discovering, analyzing, and securing software supply chains


Legit Security Code To Cloud Traceability and Security Logo
Legit Security Code To Cloud Traceability and Security

Traces vulnerabilities from code to cloud for prioritization and remediation


Legit Security Vulnerability Management Logo
Legit Security Vulnerability Management

ASPM platform for vulnerability mgmt across SDLC with policy enforcement


Boman.ai Boman Logo
Boman.ai Boman

AI-powered application security platform with automated scanning and analytics


ArmorCode Application Security Posture Management Logo
ArmorCode Application Security Posture Management

ASPM platform unifying findings from code, cloud, and infrastructure scanners


ArmorCode ASPM Platform Logo
ArmorCode ASPM Platform

ASPM platform with AI capabilities for findings management and remediation


ArmorCode DevSecOps Platform Logo
ArmorCode DevSecOps Platform

DevSecOps platform automating security workflows in CI/CD pipelines


Apiiro XBOM Logo
Apiiro XBOM

ASPM platform providing extended SBOM (XBOM) for app inventory & risk assessment


Apiiro Dev-centric, enterprise-grade application risk management Logo
Apiiro Dev-centric, enterprise-grade application risk management

ASPM platform for managing app risk across dev lifecycle with governance


Apiiro SSCS Logo
Apiiro SSCS

ASPM platform with integrated software supply chain security capabilities


Apiiro Secrets Security Logo
Apiiro Secrets Security

Detects, validates, and remediates secrets in code and pipelines


Apiiro AI-Powered Risk Detection Logo
Apiiro AI-Powered Risk Detection

AI-powered pre-development risk detection for secure-by-design software


Apiiro IaC Security Logo
Apiiro IaC Security

IaC security scanning with contextual risk assessment and remediation guidance


Conviso AppScan Logo
Conviso AppScan

Orchestrates and centralizes app security testing results from multiple scanners


Fluid Attacks Platform Logo
Fluid Attacks Platform

Platform for vulnerability detection, prioritization, and remediation in SDLC


Heeler Application Security Lifecycle Management Logo
Heeler Application Security Lifecycle Management

ASPM platform for tracking app security risks from development to deployment


Heeler Response Orchestration Logo
Heeler Response Orchestration

Automates vulnerability remediation workflows between security and dev teams


Invicti ASPM Logo
Invicti ASPM

ASPM platform for vulnerability mgmt, deduplication, triage & remediation


BoostSecurity ASPM Logo
BoostSecurity ASPM

ASPM platform for monitoring and hardening app security across SDLC


Cycode ASPM Logo
Cycode ASPM

ASPM platform providing visibility, prioritization, and remediation from code to cloud


Ivanti Neurons for ASPM Logo
Ivanti Neurons for ASPM

ASPM platform for risk-based vuln mgmt across software development lifecycle


Dynatrace Application Security Logo
Dynatrace Application Security

Runtime app security with vulnerability detection and attack protection


StackHawk AppSec Logo
StackHawk AppSec

AppSec program oversight platform for tracking coverage and risk in real time


Strobes Application Security Posture Management Logo
Strobes Application Security Posture Management

ASPM platform for securing apps via code scanning, SCA, SBOM generation & vuln mgmt


Pathlock SAP Cybersecurity Logo
Pathlock SAP Cybersecurity

SAP application security platform with vulnerability scanning and threat detection


Digital.ai Deploy Logo
Digital.ai Deploy

Automates software deployment across hybrid infrastructure with governance.


Digital.ai Release Logo
Digital.ai Release

Release orchestration platform for automating software deployments at scale


Rein Security Rein Application Security Platform Logo
Rein Security Rein Application Security Platform

Agentless appsec platform providing real-time visibility into app behavior


Semgrep AppSec Platform Logo
Semgrep AppSec Platform

Platform for managing SAST, SCA, and secrets scanning across organizations


ProjectDiscovery Neo Logo
ProjectDiscovery Neo

AI agent for AppSec workflows that adapts to environments at dev speed


Secure-IC Hash & MAC Functions Logo
Secure-IC Hash & MAC Functions

Cryptographic IP cores for hash and MAC functions with side-channel protection


SiteLock Basic Logo
SiteLock Basic

Website security scanning and backup service for personal sites and blogs


Source Defense Source Defense Detect Logo
Source Defense Source Defense Detect

Client-side security monitoring for JavaScript threats and data privacy


Source Defense Platform Logo
Source Defense Platform

Client-side security platform protecting against JavaScript-based threats


Prime Security Platform Logo
Prime Security Platform

AI-driven platform for automated security design reviews and risk analysis


AnChain.AI Web3 Security Logo
AnChain.AI Web3 Security

AI-powered Web3 security platform for blockchain asset protection


ZeroPath Risk Logo
ZeroPath Risk

AppSec risk mgmt platform with vuln tracking, attribution & metrics


Jscrambler Webpage Integrity Logo
Jscrambler Webpage Integrity

Client-side platform for controlling third-party script behavior and preventing data


Jscrambler Client-Side Protection and Compliance Platform Logo
Jscrambler Client-Side Protection and Compliance Platform

Client-side JS obfuscation and third-party script protection platform with compliance.


Web Application Penetration Testing​ Logo
Web Application Penetration Testing​

Real-world web app testing to uncover logic flaws, access gaps, and hidden risks.


BitNinja Server Security Platform Logo
BitNinja Server Security Platform

Full-stack Linux server security platform for shared hosting providers.


Clover Platform Logo
Clover Platform

AI agent platform for product security across the software dev lifecycle.


CodeLock Logo
CodeLock

DevSecOps platform for NIST SP 800-218 SSDF compliance & secure dev.


c/side Logo
c/side

Client-side platform securing browser scripts, detecting fraud & ensuring PCI compliance.


Cytix Change Analysis Tool Logo
Cytix Change Analysis Tool

AI-powered tool that analyzes dev tickets for security risks.


Free
Malwation Web File Upload System Security Logo
Malwation Web File Upload System Security

CDR-based solution to sanitize & secure web file uploads in real time.


Mycroft App Security Logo
Mycroft App Security

Platform for early vuln detection and continuous app security monitoring.


OnSystem Logic OnSystem Defender Logo
OnSystem Logic OnSystem Defender

Non-bypassable app security solution for enterprise threat defense.


Opticca Security WAF Logo
Opticca Security WAF

Cloud-based WAF protecting web apps from OWASP Top 10, XSS, SQLi & DDoS.


Virsec Runtime App Memory Protection Logo
Virsec Runtime App Memory Protection

Runtime memory protection detecting app-layer threats within milliseconds.


Reflectiz Platform Logo
Reflectiz Platform

Web app security platform for third-party risk & digital supply chain visibility.


Reflectiz Logo
Reflectiz

Agentless web security monitoring for client-side threats and third-party risks.


Free
Virtel® Web Suite (VWS) Logo
Virtel® Web Suite (VWS)

Web-enables IBM mainframe apps as web pages or services via HTTPS.


Secure Decisions Code Dx Logo
Secure Decisions Code Dx

AppSec tool that aggregates SAST/DAST results for triage & remediation.


Sennovate Application Security Logo
Sennovate Application Security

Managed app security service covering WAF, SAST, DAST, SCA, RASP & DevSecOps.


Start Left™ SaaS Security Mgmt Platform Logo
Start Left™ SaaS Security Mgmt Platform

Consolidated SaaS platform replacing legacy AppSec tools with CI/CD-integrated security.


Start Left® ASPM Platform Logo
Start Left® ASPM Platform

SaaS ASPM platform unifying AppSec, SCA, SBOM, and CI/CD risk management.


Wabbi Logo
Wabbi

DevSecOps platform embedding AppSec policies into the SDLC.


Allstar Logo
Allstar

Allstar is a GitHub App that continuously monitors repositories and organizations for security policy violations, creating alerts when best practices are not followed.


Free
WPMissionControl Logo
WPMissionControl

WordPress monitoring platform for uptime, security, and performance tracking


Aikido All in one Security platform Logo
Aikido All in one Security platform

All-in-one security platform covering code, cloud, and runtime protection



