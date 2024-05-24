Digital.ai AI-Powered Software Delivery Platform Description

Digital.ai is an AI-powered software delivery platform that connects portfolio and agile planning, testing, release orchestration, and application security. The platform provides multiple integrated products across the software development lifecycle. The platform includes enterprise agile planning capabilities for scaling agile practices across organizations. It offers continuous testing for web and mobile applications with test coverage and quality visibility. Application protection and security features provide visibility into applications under attack and automate security responses. Release orchestration capabilities automate and orchestrate software releases across complex technology environments. Deployment automation increases the speed and reliability of application deployments to mainframes, VMs, containers, and cloud environments. Analytics and intelligence features align product delivery to business strategy and provide insights across value streams. The platform integrates with existing CI/CD, agile, ITSM, and observability tools through an integrations marketplace. It is designed for enterprise customers managing complex software delivery processes across multiple teams and environments.