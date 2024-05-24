Digital.ai AI-Powered Software Delivery Platform
AI-powered platform for software delivery, testing, security & release mgmt.
Digital.ai AI-Powered Software Delivery Platform
AI-powered platform for software delivery, testing, security & release mgmt.
Digital.ai AI-Powered Software Delivery Platform Description
Digital.ai is an AI-powered software delivery platform that connects portfolio and agile planning, testing, release orchestration, and application security. The platform provides multiple integrated products across the software development lifecycle. The platform includes enterprise agile planning capabilities for scaling agile practices across organizations. It offers continuous testing for web and mobile applications with test coverage and quality visibility. Application protection and security features provide visibility into applications under attack and automate security responses. Release orchestration capabilities automate and orchestrate software releases across complex technology environments. Deployment automation increases the speed and reliability of application deployments to mainframes, VMs, containers, and cloud environments. Analytics and intelligence features align product delivery to business strategy and provide insights across value streams. The platform integrates with existing CI/CD, agile, ITSM, and observability tools through an integrations marketplace. It is designed for enterprise customers managing complex software delivery processes across multiple teams and environments.
Digital.ai AI-Powered Software Delivery Platform FAQ
Common questions about Digital.ai AI-Powered Software Delivery Platform including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Digital.ai AI-Powered Software Delivery Platform is AI-powered platform for software delivery, testing, security & release mgmt. developed by Digital.ai. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Analytics, Application Security.
FEATURED
Fix-first AppSec powered by agentic remediation, covering SCA, SAST & secrets.
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership
TRENDING CATEGORIES
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox