Claims and risk management software with predictive analytics capabilities

204 Alternatives to Klear.ai Smart Software

Resilience The Edge Solution

Cyber risk mgmt platform quantifying risk in financial terms using real loss data

Onlayer Merchant Risk Management

A risk management platform for banks and payment service providers that automates merchant onboarding, provides real-time monitoring, simplifies PCI-DSS compliance, and delivers actionable business intelligence.

CYE Hyver

Cyber risk quantification platform for exposure assessment and mitigation

RateYourCyber Cybersecurity Assessment

Cybersecurity assessment platform for SMEs with maturity scoring and roadmaps

Drata Risk Management

Platform for end-to-end risk assessments, control implementation & testing

Uno Enterprise Risk

AI-powered enterprise risk management platform for risk quantification

CYE Hyver Cybersecurity Maturity

Cybersecurity maturity assessment platform with risk quantification capabilities

Censinet Healthcare Cybersecurity Benchmarking Study

Healthcare cybersecurity benchmarking study and peer comparison platform

ASPIA KRI Module

Automated Key Risk Indicator (KRI) monitoring and management platform

Network Intelligence Advise Framework

Framework for assessing, designing, and implementing cybersecurity programs

Allgress Risk Register

Centralized risk register for tracking, prioritizing, and managing risks

Allgress Exceptions

Risk exception workflow management platform with automated tracking and approval

Archer Evolv™ Intelligence

Scenario-based simulation tool for assessing regulatory & operational impacts

Archer RMIS AI

AI-powered RMIS for insurance policy, claims, and incident management

Orpheus Cyber Cyber Insurance Solutions

Cyber risk assessment platform for insurance underwriting and portfolio mgmt.

ResilientX Compliance & Risk Assessment

Compliance and risk assessment platform with self-assessment questionnaires

OneTrust IT Risk Management

IT risk management platform for identifying, assessing, and mitigating IT risks

LogicManager Risk Ripple Analytics

AI-powered risk analytics platform for identifying interconnected risks

LogicManager Enterprise Risk Assessment

Enterprise risk assessment software for identifying and assessing org risks

SAFE Cyber Risk Quantification

Cyber risk quantification platform using FAIR methodology for financial analysis

Balbix Cyber Risk Quantification

Quantifies cyber risk in financial terms using automated CRQ methodology.

Klear.ai Native AI Powered Risk and Claims Software

AI-powered risk and claims management software for insurance operations

Klear.ai Risk

AI-based platform for risk, claims, and safety data management

Klear.ai Analytics

AI-powered analytics for insurance risk and claims management prediction

GlobalSuite Solutions Risk Management

Risk management software for risk identification, assessment, and control

FortifyData Enterprise Cyber Risk Management

Enterprise cyber risk management platform with active/passive assessments

Risk Cognizance Dashboard

Centralized dashboard for security reporting and risk management analytics

Risk Cognizance Ransomware Susceptibility

Assesses organizational vulnerability to ransomware attacks

Risk Cognizance Cyber Risk Assessments

Cyber risk assessment service covering attack surface, dark web, ransomware

Diligent AI Risk Essentials

AI-powered ERM platform for rapid risk identification and benchmarking

Onspring Risk Management Software

Enterprise risk management platform for identifying, assessing, and tracking risks

SureCloud Risk Management

Cloud-based GRC platform for enterprise risk management and compliance

onShore Security Maturity Assessment

Cybersecurity maturity assessment service evaluating security posture

Seceon aiSecurity Score360

AI/ML-powered security scoring platform for continuous risk visibility

Cyber Aware Cyber Security SMB Toolkit

Cyber security toolkit for SMBs with health checks, risk dashboard & templates

cyberconIQ CybermetryQS Cyber Risk Dashboard

NIST 2.0-based cyber risk assessment dashboard with maturity scoring

Liquid C2 Cyber Risk Assurance

Cyber risk assessment and assurance services for organizations

ThreatConnect Risk Quantifier

Cyber risk quantification platform translating security controls into financial risk

Sardine Chargeback Guarantee

Chargeback guarantee service for payment fraud prevention and management

Medcrypt Medical Device Product Security Intelligence Platform

Medical device cybersecurity risk assessment and benchmarking platform

C2 Project Risk Management

Project risk management platform for monitoring controls and compliance

RadarFirst Radar AI Risk

AI governance platform for risk assessment and regulatory compliance

SecurityHQ Risk Management and Analytics Platform

Risk mgmt platform for tracking, assessing & mitigating cyber security risks

360factors Loan Portfolio Analytics

AI-powered loan portfolio risk analytics for financial institutions

Accorian Risk Assessment

Risk assessment service for identifying and prioritizing security risks

Axio Quantification

Cyber risk quantification platform that translates threats into financial impact

Axio Assessment

Unified platform for cybersecurity assessments across enterprise frameworks

Axio Aggregate Dashboard

Centralized dashboard for viewing cyber posture across multiple entities

Axio Quantification Wizard

Cyber risk quantification tool that converts risk into financial metrics

Blackpoint CompassOne Security Posture Rating

Security posture rating tool aligned with NIST CSF for MSPs and clients

Clearwater IRM|Pro®

Healthcare cyber risk mgmt & HIPAA compliance software platform

Intraprise Health BluePrint Protect™

Integrated risk mgmt platform for healthcare cybersecurity executives

Intraprise Health NIST Assessment Platform

Platform for conducting NIST Framework assessments and risk prioritization

ISARR PoRA

AI-powered risk assessment platform for insurance professionals

Kovrr Cyber Risk Quantification

Platform for quantifying cyber risk exposure in financial terms

Kovrr Cybersecurity Maturity Assessments Enhanced by CRQ

Cyber maturity assessments with CRQ for financial loss forecasting

Kovrr Cyber Risk Register

SaaS cyber risk register with quantified risk scenarios and financial metrics

LEET Security Assessment

Security program assessment service based on documentary evidence review

Ontic Risk Assessment Software

Physical security risk assessment and vulnerability management platform

Ontic Behavioral Threat Assessment Software

Software for conducting behavioral threat assessments using standardized frameworks

Riskonnect IT Risk Management Software

IT risk mgmt platform for identifying & managing tech, cyber & operational risks

Scrut Monitor Cyber Risk

Cyber risk management platform for identifying, assessing, and mitigating IT risks

SecureNinja Risk Management Framework

4-day training course on RMF for DoD & Intelligence Communities

Security Weaver Risk Visualizer

SAP compliance and risk data visualization and reporting platform

SecurityScorecard Cyber Risk Quantification

Translates cyber risks into financial terms to quantify organizational exposure

Soteria Cyber Gap Analysis

Cybersecurity gap analysis service for compliance and vulnerability assessment

Symbiant Risk Management Software

Enterprise risk management software with modular GRC and audit capabilities

TraceSecurity Risk Management

IT risk management software for identifying, analyzing, and remediating risks

Centraleyes AI Risk Register

AI-powered risk register that automates risk identification and management

QSE QPA: Quantum Preparedness Assessment

Assessment tool evaluating quantum computing threat readiness

QSE Quantum Preparedness Assessment (QPA)

Assessment tool evaluating org readiness against quantum computing threats

Free
Qtrino Labs QCRA

Quantum cryptographic risk assessment tool for PQC readiness evaluation

Qtrino Labs Quantum Cryptographic Risk Assessment

Quantum cryptographic risk assessment for post-quantum crypto readiness

RegScale Continuous Controls Monitoring

Continuous Controls Monitoring platform for risk mgmt and compliance automation

Cyberani GRC Cybersecurity Risk Assessment

GRC service for identifying and prioritizing cybersecurity risks

QNu Labs Post-Quantum Crypto Agility Risk Assess

Assesses org readiness for quantum computing threats to cryptographic systems

ConnectSecure Risk Assessment

Risk assessment platform for MSPs to evaluate client IT environments

Cybernovr Cyber Health Check

Self-assessment tool for evaluating organizational cybersecurity posture

SightGain Automated Cybersecurity Assessments

Automated platform for testing cybersecurity controls against real threats

SightGain Cyber Risk Analytic Software

Automated cyber risk assessment platform using threat emulation and analytics

Secfix Risk Management

Automated risk management platform for ISO 27001, SOC 2, TISAX compliance

RIA Workspace 5-Minute IT Risk Scorecard

Quick IT risk assessment scorecard for registered investment advisors

AUCyber Cyber Security Maturity Assessment

Cyber security maturity assessment service with gap analysis and reporting

AgileBlue Cyber Risk Score

Aggregates security data into a unified cyber risk score for risk assessment

ANOZR WAY AY PeopleSight

Human cyber risk assessment platform for identifying vulnerable individuals

Lockheed Martin Cyber Resiliency Level®

Framework for measuring cyber resiliency maturity of weapon systems

Bynn Advanced Customer Risk Assessment Service

AI-powered customer risk assessment platform integrating KYC, KYB, and AML

Cybersecurity Risk Assessment

Free online assessment tool to evaluate organizational cybersecurity maturity

DeNexus DeRISK CRQ

OT cyber risk quantification platform translating exposures into financial metrics

Defendify Cybersecurity Risk Assessment Tool

Platform for cyber risk assessments, vulnerability scanning, and penetration testing.

Abriska 27001

ISO 27001 risk management software for information security compliance

Abriska 19011

Risk and audit management tool for ISO 19011 compliance

Abriska

Risk management platform for organizations to assess and manage risks

ROAM

Risk management platform connecting risk registers to controls and threats

SignetRisk

Cyber risk quantification platform with Level 1 & 2 assessments

TECTIX

Automation and AI/ML-driven cyber risk mgmt for ATO processes

NIS 2 GAP Analysis

NIS2 compliance gap analysis service via 2-day workshop format

NIC GAP Analysis

Gap analysis tool for NIS2, ISO 27001, CIS Controls, and Zero Trust

Modulos AI Governance Platform - Risk

AI governance platform for quantifying and managing AI risk exposure

Mantas

Parametric insurance for digital risks like cyber threats and cloud outages

Cyber Assessment

Data-driven cyber risk assessment platform providing actionable intelligence

Feedzai RiskOps

Unified platform for fraud detection, AML, and identity verification

Clearly AI

AI-powered platform for security, privacy, and compliance assessments

Apomatix

Risk management platform for risk registers, asset & control mgmt.

Apptega Risk Manager

GRC risk management platform for MSPs and in-house security teams.

Apruvd

DaaS eCommerce fraud protection with chargeback guarantee & human review.

Arqit Encryption Intelligence

Crypto risk assessment & PQC migration planning platform for enterprises.

Assured Enterprises Cyber Pro Maturity

Self-guided online cybersecurity risk assessment for mid-sized enterprises.

Assured Enterprises CyberScore

Cybersecurity maturity assessment scoring tool for medium-sized enterprises.

Assured Cyber Health Essentials Checkup

Online cyber risk assessment for small orgs, based on the TripleHelix® framework.

asvin Risk by Context

AI-driven cyber risk prioritization platform for IT/OT environments.

Audit Square FREE

Free Windows 10/11 security audit tool that generates a PDF report.

Free
Carbide Risk Management

Risk register platform linking assets, vendors & data to compliance frameworks.

CISOteria CPI Calculator

Free web calculator that quantifies cyber risk and generates action plans.

GRC
CISOteria Cyber Risk Management

Platform for quantifying, monitoring & reporting business cyber risk 24/7.

Citalid Cyber Insurance Modeling Platform

Platform for modeling, assessing, and optimizing cyber insurance policies.

Citalid Cyber Budget Decisions

Platform for quantifying cyber risk in financial terms to justify security budgets.

Citalid Portfolio

AI-driven CRQ platform for managing cyber risk across client portfolios.

Citalid Cyber Insurance Underwriting

Cyber risk underwriting platform for insurers/brokers with portfolio mgmt.

Citalid Platform

CRQ platform translating cyber threats into financial metrics using FAIR.

Citalid Cyber Risk Quantification Platform

AI-augmented platform for cyber risk quantification using FAIR & simulations.

Citalid Cyber Insurance Portfolio Opt.

Platform for insurers to manage cyber portfolio exposure & underwriting.

Citalid Systemic Cyber Risk Modeling

Cyber catastrophe scenario modeling platform for insurers & reinsurers.

Citalid Cyber Due Diligence

M&A cyber risk due diligence platform with financial risk quantification.

Citalid Cyber Business Intelligence

Translates cyber risk quantification into financial metrics for business stakeholders.

Citalid Cyber Risk Assessment Platform

Cyber risk assessment platform for integrating cyber risk into credit decisions.

Citalid Security Posture Optimization

Cyber risk quantification platform for security posture mgmt & budget justification.

Citicus ONE

Enterprise platform for managing information and operational risk.

Citicus MOCA

iOS app for mobile criticality assessment of organizational assets.

GRC
Citicus ONE Hosted Services

Cloud-hosted delivery of Citicus ONE software in basic and premium tiers.

Cloudiway AI Readiness Assessment

Scans M365 tenants for security risks and Copilot readiness via CAF scoring.

Coinnect M&A Cyber Risk Management

M&A cyber risk platform for due diligence and post-merger monitoring.

Compass IT Business Resilience Review

Consulting review assessing org risk posture and business resilience readiness.

Cowbell Prime 100

Standalone admitted cyber insurance for SMEs with up to $100M in revenue.

Cowbell Prime Plus

Excess cyber liability insurance for businesses up to $1B revenue, limits to $5M.

Cowbell Prime 250

Standalone cyber insurance for mid-market businesses ($100M–$1B revenue).

Cowbell Prime 100 Pro

Admitted standalone cyber insurance for SMEs with up to $100M revenue.

CREST CSIR Maturity Assessment Tool

Spreadsheet tool to assess IR capability maturity across a 1–5 scale.

GRC
CyberStronger Skills Assessment

Performance-based cybersecurity workforce assessment aligned with NIST NICE.

Cybertonica FraudSuite360™

Enterprise fraud detection & risk mgmt platform for banks and fintechs.

CyberVadis Tailored & Standardized Assessment

Evidence-based cybersecurity assessment platform aligned with NIST, ISO & GDPR.

CyberVadis Cyber Risk Assessment

Third-party evidence-based cyber risk assessment and scorecard platform.

Cyberwrite for Insurers

AI-driven cyber risk underwriting platform for insurance carriers.

Cyberwrite for Brokers

Cyber risk assessment & reporting platform for insurance brokers and MSSPs.

Cyberwrite Catastrophe Modeling

Cyber catastrophe modeling platform for reinsurers and ILS managers.

DefenseStorm GRID Active Risk Assessment

Automated cyber risk assessment platform tailored for financial institutions.

DefenseStorm GRID Active Risk Assessment & Gov.

Automated cyber risk assessment & governance platform for financial institutions.

DeviceTotal Community Edition

Device risk assessment tool with a free community edition and commercial platform.

Early Warning Predict New Account Risk

Risk scoring tool predicting fraud/default likelihood for new bank accounts.

Elpha Secure Cyber Insurance

Cyber insurance for SMBs bundled with optional security software and SOC support.

Evolven

Configuration risk management platform for IT, security, and DevOps teams.

Havoc Shield Asset Inventory

Tool for inventorying hardware and software assets in an org's infrastructure.

Hicomply Risk Management

GRC platform module for identifying, assessing, and tracking security risks.

Salience Cyber Risk Quantification

Automated CRQ platform with continuous pentesting and financial risk scoring.

iDenfy Customer Risk Assessment

Automated AML customer risk scoring tool with KYC/KYB integration.

IGNITE Cyber Insurance & Liability

Cyber insurance & liability coverage service for businesses.

ISARA Advance

Agentless crypto inventory & risk assessment tool for PQC readiness.

Kount Fraud & Chargeback Mgmt

Ecommerce fraud detection and chargeback management platform.

Kount Chargeback Software

Chargeback management platform to prevent, dispute, and recover revenue.

Kount Chargeback Prevention Alerts

Aggregates chargeback prevention alerts from Verifi & Ethoca into one platform.

Kount Ecommerce Fraud Prevention

Real-time ecommerce fraud detection and prevention using ML-based risk scoring.

Kount Fraud Detection Software

Real-time fraud detection & prevention platform using ML risk scoring.

Kount Chargeback Management

End-to-end chargeback prevention, fighting, and analytics for merchants.

Kount Authorisation Optimisation

Provides issuing banks with transaction data to reduce false declines.

KYND for Public Entities

Cyber risk monitoring & reporting platform for public entity pools.

KYND for Brokers

Cyber risk intelligence platform for brokers to assess & sell cyber insurance.

KYND for Underwriters

Cyber risk intelligence platform for insurance underwriting & portfolio mgmt.

Muscope CYSR

Cybersecurity rating system scoring org attack surface and risk posture 0–100.

Muscope|Risk - Cybersecurity Data Analysis

Aggregated cybersecurity risk data analysis platform for multi-company oversight.

Muscope|Risk

AI graph-based cyber risk analysis platform for SME asset mapping.

Muscope CRQ

Quantifies cyber risk in monetary terms using the Open FAIR framework.

Naq Risk Management

Unified risk mgmt platform covering InfoSec, GDPR, ISO 27001 & NHS compliance.

Navaio NIS2 Assessment

Self-assessment tool to evaluate NIS2 compliance readiness and security gaps.

GRC
NETconsent Assessor

Employee survey and risk assessment tool for org-wide feedback collection.

GRC
Integrated SRAA platform with ransomware blocking, SIEM, and compliance reporting.

GRC
Real-time cyber risk visualization and monitoring dashboard for enterprises.

GRC
CIS Controls-based cybersecurity assessment and roadmap service by NFIR.

GRC
Global account validation solution for banks to prevent payment fraud.

GRC
Payment fraud protection solution for accounts receivable processes.

GRC
Self-service IoT security audit & risk scoring platform for manufacturers.

GRC
Converts cyber risk into financial exposure metrics for board-level reporting.

GRC
FAIR-based platform for cyber risk qualification, quantification & mgmt.

GRC
Continuous cyber risk assessment app for enterprise GRC programs.

GRC
Real-time fraud detection tool for lead gen forms and affiliate traffic.

GRC
IT security baseline assessment service tailored for SMEs.

GRC
AI-automated automotive TARA tool for ISO 21434 & UNR 155 compliance.

GRC
Gap assessment service evaluating org cybersecurity maturity across 6 dimensions.

GRC
Cyber risk quantification & compliance dashboard for CISOs & boards.

GRC
SaaS platform for IT risk assessment, compliance, and governance mgmt.

GRC
Web-based ERM software for enterprise risk identification, assessment, and reporting.

GRC
Anti-fraud and payments technology platform for online businesses.

GRC
Automates privacy risk assessments using real-time data mapping and templates.

GRC
MSP-focused SaaS security assessment tool to identify risks in SaaS apps.

GRC
Asset-based IT risk assessment module with quantitative analytics and presets.

GRC
Situational awareness & risk mgmt platform for large-scale events.

GRC
Configurable OT/ICS risk assessment platform for critical infrastructure.

GRC
Industrial cybersecurity risk mgmt platform for assessments & remediation.

GRC
Centralized OT/ICS risk assessment platform for critical infrastructure.

GRC
SaaS cyber assessment platform for OT/ICS and critical infrastructure orgs.

GRC
SOFTwarfare Zero Trust Readiness Assessment Logo
Free web questionnaire assessing org Zero Trust readiness vs. CMMC/NIST standards.

GRC
SolCyber Insurance+ Program

Managed security bundle offering streamlined cyber insurance access & premium discounts.

Stoïk Espace Courtier

Broker portal for managing cyber insurance policies and client risk prevention.

WTW

Global advisory firm offering cyber risk management, insurance & consulting.

Cybersecurity Evaluation Tool (CSET)

CSET is a free Windows-based tool that helps organizations identify cybersecurity vulnerabilities in enterprise and industrial control systems using hybrid risk and standards-based assessment approaches.

Free

