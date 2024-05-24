Top Alternatives to Klear.ai Smart SoftwareGRC
Claims and risk management software with predictive analytics capabilities
204 Alternatives to Klear.ai Smart Software
Cyber risk mgmt platform quantifying risk in financial terms using real loss data
A risk management platform for banks and payment service providers that automates merchant onboarding, provides real-time monitoring, simplifies PCI-DSS compliance, and delivers actionable business intelligence.
Cybersecurity assessment platform for SMEs with maturity scoring and roadmaps
Platform for end-to-end risk assessments, control implementation & testing
AI-powered enterprise risk management platform for risk quantification
Cybersecurity maturity assessment platform with risk quantification capabilities
Healthcare cybersecurity benchmarking study and peer comparison platform
Automated Key Risk Indicator (KRI) monitoring and management platform
Framework for assessing, designing, and implementing cybersecurity programs
Centralized risk register for tracking, prioritizing, and managing risks
Risk exception workflow management platform with automated tracking and approval
Scenario-based simulation tool for assessing regulatory & operational impacts
AI-powered RMIS for insurance policy, claims, and incident management
Cyber risk assessment platform for insurance underwriting and portfolio mgmt.
Compliance and risk assessment platform with self-assessment questionnaires
IT risk management platform for identifying, assessing, and mitigating IT risks
AI-powered risk analytics platform for identifying interconnected risks
Enterprise risk assessment software for identifying and assessing org risks
Cyber risk quantification platform using FAIR methodology for financial analysis
Quantifies cyber risk in financial terms using automated CRQ methodology.
AI-powered risk and claims management software for insurance operations
AI-based platform for risk, claims, and safety data management
AI-powered analytics for insurance risk and claims management prediction
Risk management software for risk identification, assessment, and control
Enterprise cyber risk management platform with active/passive assessments
Centralized dashboard for security reporting and risk management analytics
Assesses organizational vulnerability to ransomware attacks
Cyber risk assessment service covering attack surface, dark web, ransomware
AI-powered ERM platform for rapid risk identification and benchmarking
Enterprise risk management platform for identifying, assessing, and tracking risks
Cloud-based GRC platform for enterprise risk management and compliance
Cybersecurity maturity assessment service evaluating security posture
AI/ML-powered security scoring platform for continuous risk visibility
Cyber security toolkit for SMBs with health checks, risk dashboard & templates
NIST 2.0-based cyber risk assessment dashboard with maturity scoring
Cyber risk assessment and assurance services for organizations
Cyber risk quantification platform translating security controls into financial risk
Chargeback guarantee service for payment fraud prevention and management
Medical device cybersecurity risk assessment and benchmarking platform
Project risk management platform for monitoring controls and compliance
AI governance platform for risk assessment and regulatory compliance
Risk mgmt platform for tracking, assessing & mitigating cyber security risks
AI-powered loan portfolio risk analytics for financial institutions
Risk assessment service for identifying and prioritizing security risks
Cyber risk quantification platform that translates threats into financial impact
Unified platform for cybersecurity assessments across enterprise frameworks
Centralized dashboard for viewing cyber posture across multiple entities
Cyber risk quantification tool that converts risk into financial metrics
Security posture rating tool aligned with NIST CSF for MSPs and clients
Healthcare cyber risk mgmt & HIPAA compliance software platform
Integrated risk mgmt platform for healthcare cybersecurity executives
Platform for conducting NIST Framework assessments and risk prioritization
AI-powered risk assessment platform for insurance professionals
Platform for quantifying cyber risk exposure in financial terms
Cyber maturity assessments with CRQ for financial loss forecasting
SaaS cyber risk register with quantified risk scenarios and financial metrics
Security program assessment service based on documentary evidence review
Physical security risk assessment and vulnerability management platform
Software for conducting behavioral threat assessments using standardized frameworks
IT risk mgmt platform for identifying & managing tech, cyber & operational risks
Cyber risk management platform for identifying, assessing, and mitigating IT risks
4-day training course on RMF for DoD & Intelligence Communities
SAP compliance and risk data visualization and reporting platform
Translates cyber risks into financial terms to quantify organizational exposure
Cybersecurity gap analysis service for compliance and vulnerability assessment
Enterprise risk management software with modular GRC and audit capabilities
IT risk management software for identifying, analyzing, and remediating risks
AI-powered risk register that automates risk identification and management
Assessment tool evaluating quantum computing threat readiness
Assessment tool evaluating org readiness against quantum computing threats
Quantum cryptographic risk assessment tool for PQC readiness evaluation
Quantum cryptographic risk assessment for post-quantum crypto readiness
Continuous Controls Monitoring platform for risk mgmt and compliance automation
GRC service for identifying and prioritizing cybersecurity risks
Assesses org readiness for quantum computing threats to cryptographic systems
Risk assessment platform for MSPs to evaluate client IT environments
Self-assessment tool for evaluating organizational cybersecurity posture
Automated platform for testing cybersecurity controls against real threats
Automated cyber risk assessment platform using threat emulation and analytics
Automated risk management platform for ISO 27001, SOC 2, TISAX compliance
Quick IT risk assessment scorecard for registered investment advisors
Cyber security maturity assessment service with gap analysis and reporting
Aggregates security data into a unified cyber risk score for risk assessment
Human cyber risk assessment platform for identifying vulnerable individuals
Framework for measuring cyber resiliency maturity of weapon systems
AI-powered customer risk assessment platform integrating KYC, KYB, and AML
Free online assessment tool to evaluate organizational cybersecurity maturity
OT cyber risk quantification platform translating exposures into financial metrics
Platform for cyber risk assessments, vulnerability scanning, and penetration testing.
ISO 27001 risk management software for information security compliance
Risk and audit management tool for ISO 19011 compliance
Cyber risk quantification platform with Level 1 & 2 assessments
NIS2 compliance gap analysis service via 2-day workshop format
Gap analysis tool for NIS2, ISO 27001, CIS Controls, and Zero Trust
AI governance platform for quantifying and managing AI risk exposure
Data-driven cyber risk assessment platform providing actionable intelligence
Unified platform for fraud detection, AML, and identity verification
AI-powered platform for security, privacy, and compliance assessments
GRC risk management platform for MSPs and in-house security teams.
Crypto risk assessment & PQC migration planning platform for enterprises.
Self-guided online cybersecurity risk assessment for mid-sized enterprises.
Cybersecurity maturity assessment scoring tool for medium-sized enterprises.
Online cyber risk assessment for small orgs, based on the TripleHelix® framework.
AI-driven cyber risk prioritization platform for IT/OT environments.
Free Windows 10/11 security audit tool that generates a PDF report.
Risk register platform linking assets, vendors & data to compliance frameworks.
Free web calculator that quantifies cyber risk and generates action plans.
Platform for quantifying, monitoring & reporting business cyber risk 24/7.
Platform for modeling, assessing, and optimizing cyber insurance policies.
Platform for quantifying cyber risk in financial terms to justify security budgets.
AI-driven CRQ platform for managing cyber risk across client portfolios.
Cyber risk underwriting platform for insurers/brokers with portfolio mgmt.
CRQ platform translating cyber threats into financial metrics using FAIR.
AI-augmented platform for cyber risk quantification using FAIR & simulations.
Platform for insurers to manage cyber portfolio exposure & underwriting.
Cyber catastrophe scenario modeling platform for insurers & reinsurers.
M&A cyber risk due diligence platform with financial risk quantification.
Translates cyber risk quantification into financial metrics for business stakeholders.
Cyber risk assessment platform for integrating cyber risk into credit decisions.
Cyber risk quantification platform for security posture mgmt & budget justification.
Enterprise platform for managing information and operational risk.
iOS app for mobile criticality assessment of organizational assets.
Cloud-hosted delivery of Citicus ONE software in basic and premium tiers.
Scans M365 tenants for security risks and Copilot readiness via CAF scoring.
M&A cyber risk platform for due diligence and post-merger monitoring.
Consulting review assessing org risk posture and business resilience readiness.
Standalone admitted cyber insurance for SMEs with up to $100M in revenue.
Excess cyber liability insurance for businesses up to $1B revenue, limits to $5M.
Standalone cyber insurance for mid-market businesses ($100M–$1B revenue).
Admitted standalone cyber insurance for SMEs with up to $100M revenue.
Spreadsheet tool to assess IR capability maturity across a 1–5 scale.
Performance-based cybersecurity workforce assessment aligned with NIST NICE.
Enterprise fraud detection & risk mgmt platform for banks and fintechs.
Evidence-based cybersecurity assessment platform aligned with NIST, ISO & GDPR.
Third-party evidence-based cyber risk assessment and scorecard platform.
AI-driven cyber risk underwriting platform for insurance carriers.
Cyber risk assessment & reporting platform for insurance brokers and MSSPs.
Cyber catastrophe modeling platform for reinsurers and ILS managers.
Automated cyber risk assessment platform tailored for financial institutions.
Automated cyber risk assessment & governance platform for financial institutions.
Device risk assessment tool with a free community edition and commercial platform.
Risk scoring tool predicting fraud/default likelihood for new bank accounts.
Cyber insurance for SMBs bundled with optional security software and SOC support.
Tool for inventorying hardware and software assets in an org's infrastructure.
GRC platform module for identifying, assessing, and tracking security risks.
Automated CRQ platform with continuous pentesting and financial risk scoring.
Automated AML customer risk scoring tool with KYC/KYB integration.
Cyber insurance & liability coverage service for businesses.
Agentless crypto inventory & risk assessment tool for PQC readiness.
Ecommerce fraud detection and chargeback management platform.
Chargeback management platform to prevent, dispute, and recover revenue.
Aggregates chargeback prevention alerts from Verifi & Ethoca into one platform.
Real-time ecommerce fraud detection and prevention using ML-based risk scoring.
Real-time fraud detection & prevention platform using ML risk scoring.
End-to-end chargeback prevention, fighting, and analytics for merchants.
Provides issuing banks with transaction data to reduce false declines.
Cyber risk monitoring & reporting platform for public entity pools.
Cyber risk intelligence platform for brokers to assess & sell cyber insurance.
Cyber risk intelligence platform for insurance underwriting & portfolio mgmt.
Cybersecurity rating system scoring org attack surface and risk posture 0–100.
Aggregated cybersecurity risk data analysis platform for multi-company oversight.
AI graph-based cyber risk analysis platform for SME asset mapping.
Quantifies cyber risk in monetary terms using the Open FAIR framework.
Unified risk mgmt platform covering InfoSec, GDPR, ISO 27001 & NHS compliance.
Self-assessment tool to evaluate NIS2 compliance readiness and security gaps.
Employee survey and risk assessment tool for org-wide feedback collection.
Integrated SRAA platform with ransomware blocking, SIEM, and compliance reporting.
Real-time cyber risk visualization and monitoring dashboard for enterprises.
CIS Controls-based cybersecurity assessment and roadmap service by NFIR.
Global account validation solution for banks to prevent payment fraud.
Payment fraud protection solution for accounts receivable processes.
Self-service IoT security audit & risk scoring platform for manufacturers.
Converts cyber risk into financial exposure metrics for board-level reporting.
FAIR-based platform for cyber risk qualification, quantification & mgmt.
Continuous cyber risk assessment app for enterprise GRC programs.
Real-time fraud detection tool for lead gen forms and affiliate traffic.
IT security baseline assessment service tailored for SMEs.
AI-automated automotive TARA tool for ISO 21434 & UNR 155 compliance.
Gap assessment service evaluating org cybersecurity maturity across 6 dimensions.
Cyber risk quantification & compliance dashboard for CISOs & boards.
SaaS platform for IT risk assessment, compliance, and governance mgmt.
Web-based ERM software for enterprise risk identification, assessment, and reporting.
Automates privacy risk assessments using real-time data mapping and templates.
MSP-focused SaaS security assessment tool to identify risks in SaaS apps.
Asset-based IT risk assessment module with quantitative analytics and presets.
Situational awareness & risk mgmt platform for large-scale events.
Configurable OT/ICS risk assessment platform for critical infrastructure.
Industrial cybersecurity risk mgmt platform for assessments & remediation.
Centralized OT/ICS risk assessment platform for critical infrastructure.
SaaS cyber assessment platform for OT/ICS and critical infrastructure orgs.
Free web questionnaire assessing org Zero Trust readiness vs. CMMC/NIST standards.
Managed security bundle offering streamlined cyber insurance access & premium discounts.
Broker portal for managing cyber insurance policies and client risk prevention.
CSET is a free Windows-based tool that helps organizations identify cybersecurity vulnerabilities in enterprise and industrial control systems using hybrid risk and standards-based assessment approaches.
