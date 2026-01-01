Allgress Risk Register
Centralized risk register for tracking, prioritizing, and managing risks
Allgress Risk Register
Centralized risk register for tracking, prioritizing, and managing risks
Allgress Risk Register Description
Allgress Risk Register is a risk management platform that centralizes organizational risks, controls, and mitigation activities into a single interface. The platform provides visibility into risk posture through dashboards and reporting capabilities. The system enables organizations to track and document risks with real-time status updates. Users can drill down into specific risk details for analysis and management. Risk scoring and prioritization is based on threat likelihood and impact assessments, displayed through risk matrices. The platform supports risk ownership assignment across enterprise units and facilitates communication of risk posture to management, boards, and stakeholders. It includes standardized workflows for managing, alerting, and remediating risks. Integration capabilities allow organizations to import existing risk registers into the platform. The system supports task escalation from other Allgress modules including Compliance, Services, Incident, and Vulnerability modules, enabling risks identified in those areas to be tracked within the Risk Register. The platform provides continuous monitoring of risk status and includes tracking for overdue remediation activities. Reporting features include risk item charts, risk posture visualizations, and risk status breakdowns by organizational unit.
Allgress Risk Register FAQ
Common questions about Allgress Risk Register including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Allgress Risk Register is Centralized risk register for tracking, prioritizing, and managing risks developed by Allgress. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with Centralized Management, Compliance, Dashboard.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership