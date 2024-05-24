Ontic Risk Assessment Software Description

Ontic Risk Assessment Software is a platform designed for physical security risk assessment and vulnerability management. The software digitizes traditional paper-based security assessments and provides tools for tracking vulnerabilities from discovery through resolution. The platform enables security teams to create custom digital assessments for sites and assets, which can be completed via mobile applications. Assessment responses are scored and linked to principal profiles for context. Organizations can standardize their risk assessment processes across multiple locations. The vulnerability management component centralizes tracking of security findings, allowing teams to log vulnerabilities as they are discovered and tag them by risk type, severity, or status. Users can assign owners, set deadlines, and track remediation progress through dashboards that display open vulnerabilities, overdue items, and responsible parties. The software includes task management capabilities integrated with the assessment and vulnerability workflows. Security teams can assign remediation tasks, establish SLAs, and monitor completion status. All actions are tracked within the platform to provide an audit trail. Reporting features include executive dashboards that visualize risk levels, remediation progress, and trends across sites, principals, or risk categories. Customizable reports allow security teams to communicate findings and demonstrate progress to leadership. The platform operates as a connected system where assessments, vulnerabilities, tasks, and principal data sync in real time. Mobile functionality enables field teams to conduct assessments and submit findings from any location.