Axio Aggregate Dashboard Description

Axio Aggregate Dashboard is a cybersecurity management platform designed for organizations with multiple entities or business units. The tool provides a centralized view of cybersecurity posture across distributed assessments. The dashboard aggregates security assessment data from various organizational entities into a single interface. This allows security teams to monitor and compare cybersecurity maturity levels across different business units or subsidiaries. The platform enables organizations to identify security gaps across their enterprise structure. Users can track cybersecurity maturity progression over time for individual entities and the organization as a whole. The tool includes benchmarking capabilities that allow organizations to compare security posture across different entities. This functionality supports enterprise-wide decision-making by providing visibility into relative security performance. The dashboard is designed for complex organizational structures where cybersecurity assessments are conducted across multiple independent or semi-independent entities. It consolidates assessment results to provide executive-level visibility into overall cyber risk posture.