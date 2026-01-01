CYE Hyver Cybersecurity Maturity
Cybersecurity maturity assessment platform with risk quantification capabilities
CYE Hyver Cybersecurity Maturity
Cybersecurity maturity assessment platform with risk quantification capabilities
CYE Hyver Cybersecurity Maturity Description
CYE Hyver Cybersecurity Maturity is a platform that evaluates organizational cybersecurity capabilities and readiness through maturity assessments. The platform analyzes data from security stacks, risk registries, assessment reports, and CYE's objective data to provide a cybersecurity maturity score ranging from 1 to 5. The platform automatically maps maturity scores to industry frameworks such as NIST Cybersecurity Framework (CSF). The maturity score factors into risk exposure calculations and cost of breach estimations. Organizations can benchmark their cybersecurity maturity against industry peers, with breakdowns by NIST functions to identify weaknesses in security posture. Hyver provides a comprehensive view of organizational cybersecurity posture across three dimensions: technologies, processes and procedures, and cyber awareness and behavior of employees. This enables organizations to identify areas for improvement and set targets for their security programs. The platform continuously evaluates existing vulnerabilities, fixed findings, and technologies to reflect current maturity scores. This allows organizations to monitor progress toward cybersecurity maturity targets over time. The assessment covers the full spectrum of security capabilities and provides visibility into how maturity levels change as security improvements are implemented.
CYE Hyver Cybersecurity Maturity FAQ
Common questions about CYE Hyver Cybersecurity Maturity including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
CYE Hyver Cybersecurity Maturity is Cybersecurity maturity assessment platform with risk quantification capabilities developed by CYE. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with Analytics, Benchmark, Compliance.
