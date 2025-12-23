RateYourCyber Cybersecurity Assessment Description

RateYourCyber is a cybersecurity assessment platform designed for small and medium enterprises. The platform conducts a 1000-point evaluation across 8 security domains to assess organizational cybersecurity maturity. The tool provides board-ready reports with executive summaries, detailed findings, and industry benchmarking. It generates 3-year implementation roadmaps with week-by-week actionable tasks, time estimates, and budget considerations. The platform includes continuous vulnerability monitoring with CVE explanations and remediation tracking. The platform offers third-party risk management capabilities through vendor assessment questionnaires with automated scoring. It generates security policies tailored to organization size and industry, and populates risk registers from assessment gaps. Compliance mapping covers ISO 27001, NIST CSF, SOC 2, GDPR, DORA, and NIS2 frameworks. Analytics features include waterfall charts, maturity tracking, and industry comparisons. Users can track domain-level progress and compare performance against industry peers. The platform enables quarterly re-assessments to monitor ongoing security posture changes. Assessment completion takes 30-45 minutes and provides immediate access to professional reports suitable for board presentations, investor due diligence, and regulatory submissions. The platform requires only business email and company name for registration.