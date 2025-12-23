RateYourCyber Cybersecurity Assessment Logo

RateYourCyber Cybersecurity Assessment

Cybersecurity assessment platform for SMEs with maturity scoring and roadmaps

GRC
Commercial
Visit website
0

RateYourCyber Cybersecurity Assessment Description

RateYourCyber is a cybersecurity assessment platform designed for small and medium enterprises. The platform conducts a 1000-point evaluation across 8 security domains to assess organizational cybersecurity maturity. The tool provides board-ready reports with executive summaries, detailed findings, and industry benchmarking. It generates 3-year implementation roadmaps with week-by-week actionable tasks, time estimates, and budget considerations. The platform includes continuous vulnerability monitoring with CVE explanations and remediation tracking. The platform offers third-party risk management capabilities through vendor assessment questionnaires with automated scoring. It generates security policies tailored to organization size and industry, and populates risk registers from assessment gaps. Compliance mapping covers ISO 27001, NIST CSF, SOC 2, GDPR, DORA, and NIS2 frameworks. Analytics features include waterfall charts, maturity tracking, and industry comparisons. Users can track domain-level progress and compare performance against industry peers. The platform enables quarterly re-assessments to monitor ongoing security posture changes. Assessment completion takes 30-45 minutes and provides immediate access to professional reports suitable for board presentations, investor due diligence, and regulatory submissions. The platform requires only business email and company name for registration.

RateYourCyber Cybersecurity Assessment FAQ

Common questions about RateYourCyber Cybersecurity Assessment including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

RateYourCyber Cybersecurity Assessment is Cybersecurity assessment platform for SMEs with maturity scoring and roadmaps developed by RateYourCyber. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with Compliance, GRC, Reporting.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
489
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
451
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
191
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
165
Guides
Comprehensive cybersecurity guides, best practices documentation, and implementation tutorials for security professionals.
100
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →