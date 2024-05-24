Loading...
Security posture rating tool aligned with NIST CSF for MSPs and clients
Blackpoint CompassOne Security Posture Rating (SPR) is a security maturity measurement tool designed for managed service providers (MSPs) and their clients. The tool provides a quantitative security posture score based on data collected from the CompassOne platform, including integrations, activity logs, and monitored endpoints. The solution aligns with the NIST Cybersecurity Framework 2.0, mapping assessments to five core functions: Identify, Protect, Detect, Respond, and Recover. It generates a security posture rating that reflects the current state of a tenant's security environment using real platform data rather than self-assessments or assumptions. The tool addresses requirements for cyber insurance underwriting, compliance management (including HIPAA, CMMC, and PCI-DSS), and security investment justification. It provides actionable recommendations for improving security posture based on identified gaps and prioritizes remediation efforts. The security posture rating enables MSPs to demonstrate measurable security maturity to clients, insurance providers, and auditors. It tracks progress over time and facilitates strategic security discussions beyond reactive alert management. The tool integrates with the broader CompassOne platform ecosystem to centralize threat detection, response, and monitoring capabilities.
