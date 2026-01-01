Orpheus Cyber Cyber Insurance Solutions
Cyber risk assessment platform for insurance underwriting and portfolio mgmt.
Orpheus Cyber Cyber Insurance Solutions
Cyber risk assessment platform for insurance underwriting and portfolio mgmt.
Orpheus Cyber Cyber Insurance Solutions Description
Orpheus Cyber Cyber Insurance Solutions is a cyber risk assessment and monitoring platform designed for insurers, brokers, and underwriters. The platform provides cyber risk scoring and ratings to support underwriting decisions and portfolio risk management in the insurance industry. The solution uses threat intelligence to generate cyber risk scores that have been independently validated by Gallagher Re. According to the validation, the scores are 3.2× predictive of ransomware claims and 2.3× predictive of other cyber incidents, with consistent predictive capability across organizations of all sizes. The platform offers real-time portfolio monitoring capabilities, allowing insurers to track cyber risks across client portfolios dynamically. It identifies exploitable vulnerabilities with reported accuracy of up to 94% and provides vulnerability insights to help clients understand and mitigate their own risks. Privacy risk monitoring is integrated into the platform, enabling detection of privacy vulnerabilities, regulatory compliance tracking, and breach detection. The solution aims to help insurers align with data protection regulations and maintain visibility into suspected breaches. Orpheus Cyber holds accreditations from the Bank of England and FCA. The platform is used by organizations including the UK Ministry of Defence and specialty insurance providers such as DUAL.
Orpheus Cyber Cyber Insurance Solutions FAQ
Common questions about Orpheus Cyber Cyber Insurance Solutions including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Orpheus Cyber Cyber Insurance Solutions is Cyber risk assessment platform for insurance underwriting and portfolio mgmt. developed by Orpheus. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with Analytics, Compliance, Cyber Insurance.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership