Orpheus Cyber Cyber Insurance Solutions Description

Orpheus Cyber Cyber Insurance Solutions is a cyber risk assessment and monitoring platform designed for insurers, brokers, and underwriters. The platform provides cyber risk scoring and ratings to support underwriting decisions and portfolio risk management in the insurance industry. The solution uses threat intelligence to generate cyber risk scores that have been independently validated by Gallagher Re. According to the validation, the scores are 3.2× predictive of ransomware claims and 2.3× predictive of other cyber incidents, with consistent predictive capability across organizations of all sizes. The platform offers real-time portfolio monitoring capabilities, allowing insurers to track cyber risks across client portfolios dynamically. It identifies exploitable vulnerabilities with reported accuracy of up to 94% and provides vulnerability insights to help clients understand and mitigate their own risks. Privacy risk monitoring is integrated into the platform, enabling detection of privacy vulnerabilities, regulatory compliance tracking, and breach detection. The solution aims to help insurers align with data protection regulations and maintain visibility into suspected breaches. Orpheus Cyber holds accreditations from the Bank of England and FCA. The platform is used by organizations including the UK Ministry of Defence and specialty insurance providers such as DUAL.