Risk Cognizance Cyber Risk Assessments
Cyber risk assessment service covering attack surface, dark web, ransomware
Risk Cognizance Cyber Risk Assessments
Cyber risk assessment service covering attack surface, dark web, ransomware
Risk Cognizance Cyber Risk Assessments Description
Risk Cognizance Cyber Risk Assessments is a service offering that provides organizations with evaluations of their cybersecurity posture across multiple threat vectors. The service includes three primary assessment types. Attack Surface Analysis maps an organization's digital assets and identifies potential entry points where unauthorized users could access systems. The service provides continuous monitoring to detect new risks and prioritizes vulnerabilities based on their potential impact on critical assets. Dark Web Monitoring scans dark web forums and marketplaces for mentions of the organization, including compromised credentials and sensitive data. The service provides real-time monitoring with alerts when organizational information is detected, along with detailed reports containing actionable insights. Ransomware Susceptibility Assessment evaluates an organization's preparedness against ransomware threats by examining current security measures and their effectiveness. The assessment includes simulations of ransomware attacks to identify weaknesses and provides customized action plans to strengthen defenses. The service is designed to help organizations identify and mitigate vulnerabilities across their digital infrastructure through a holistic approach to cyber risk assessment.
Risk Cognizance Cyber Risk Assessments FAQ
Common questions about Risk Cognizance Cyber Risk Assessments including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Risk Cognizance Cyber Risk Assessments is Cyber risk assessment service covering attack surface, dark web, ransomware developed by Risk Cognizance. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with Asset Discovery, Attack Surface Mapping, Continuous Monitoring.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership