Cyber risk assessment service covering attack surface, dark web, ransomware

Risk Cognizance Cyber Risk Assessments

Risk Cognizance Cyber Risk Assessments is a service offering that provides organizations with evaluations of their cybersecurity posture across multiple threat vectors. The service includes three primary assessment types. Attack Surface Analysis maps an organization's digital assets and identifies potential entry points where unauthorized users could access systems. The service provides continuous monitoring to detect new risks and prioritizes vulnerabilities based on their potential impact on critical assets. Dark Web Monitoring scans dark web forums and marketplaces for mentions of the organization, including compromised credentials and sensitive data. The service provides real-time monitoring with alerts when organizational information is detected, along with detailed reports containing actionable insights. Ransomware Susceptibility Assessment evaluates an organization's preparedness against ransomware threats by examining current security measures and their effectiveness. The assessment includes simulations of ransomware attacks to identify weaknesses and provides customized action plans to strengthen defenses. The service is designed to help organizations identify and mitigate vulnerabilities across their digital infrastructure through a holistic approach to cyber risk assessment.

Risk Cognizance Cyber Risk Assessments is Cyber risk assessment service covering attack surface, dark web, ransomware developed by Risk Cognizance. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with Asset Discovery, Attack Surface Mapping, Continuous Monitoring.

