QSE QPA: Quantum Preparedness Assessment Description

QSE QPA (Quantum Preparedness Assessment) is an interactive evaluation tool that scans organizational cryptographic systems, storage practices, and infrastructure to determine preparedness against quantum computing threats. The tool analyzes responses using machine-learning models trained on cryptographic patterns, TLS usage, entropy sources, and architectural signals. The assessment generates a Quantum Risk Score (0-100, color-coded) that measures quantum security readiness across encryption, infrastructure, and risk levels. It identifies vulnerabilities including legacy RSA-2048/ECC certificates, weak PRNGs, static encryption, non-forward-secret TLS ciphers, centralized infrastructure without entropy diversification, and vulnerable session tokens. Users receive a detailed report with section-by-section breakdowns, personalized recommendations for post-quantum cryptography (PQC) migration, and suggested frameworks and libraries. The AI-powered analysis evaluates cryptographic implementations against NIST and ETSI standards. The tool is designed for SaaS founders, CTOs, enterprise security teams, compliance teams, government and fintech IT leaders, and DevSecOps engineers. It provides actionable roadmaps for migrating to post-quantum cryptography and strengthening long-term data protection. QPA is built on QSE's quantum security platform, which includes a Quantum-Resilient Entropy Engine based on QRNG technology and PQC evaluation models. Optional consultation with quantum security experts is available to review results and implementation strategies.