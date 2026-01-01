Balbix Cyber Risk Quantification Logo

Balbix Cyber Risk Quantification

Quantifies cyber risk in financial terms using automated CRQ methodology.

GRC
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Balbix Cyber Risk Quantification Description

Balbix Cyber Risk Quantification is a platform that converts technical cybersecurity risks into monetary values for business decision-making. The system continuously calculates financial risk across organizational assets by analyzing live exposure data, exploitability metrics, and business impact assessments. The platform integrates real-world data on assets, vulnerabilities, and security controls with external breach loss intelligence to produce quantified risk assessments. It breaks down cyber risk into specific assets and applications, identifying vulnerabilities and security gaps that contribute to overall organizational risk. The system generates prioritized remediation recommendations with measurable outcomes quantified in monetary terms. It provides executive-level reporting that includes risk distribution by applications and business units, ROI analysis of security investments, and visualization of inherent, mitigated, and residual cyber risk. The platform supports SEC compliance requirements by quantifying and prioritizing material risks for regulatory filings such as 8-K and 10-K disclosures. It enables security teams to measure the risk reduction impact of security tools and programs, identifying underperforming solutions for potential consolidation or elimination. The system uses AI-powered automation to eliminate manual modeling processes, maintaining continuous updates and audit-ready documentation. It translates technical security metrics into financial terms to facilitate communication with executives and align security investments with business objectives.

Balbix Cyber Risk Quantification FAQ

Common questions about Balbix Cyber Risk Quantification including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Balbix Cyber Risk Quantification is Quantifies cyber risk in financial terms using automated CRQ methodology. developed by Balbix. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Asset Inventory, Automation.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →