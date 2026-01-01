Balbix Cyber Risk Quantification Description

Balbix Cyber Risk Quantification is a platform that converts technical cybersecurity risks into monetary values for business decision-making. The system continuously calculates financial risk across organizational assets by analyzing live exposure data, exploitability metrics, and business impact assessments. The platform integrates real-world data on assets, vulnerabilities, and security controls with external breach loss intelligence to produce quantified risk assessments. It breaks down cyber risk into specific assets and applications, identifying vulnerabilities and security gaps that contribute to overall organizational risk. The system generates prioritized remediation recommendations with measurable outcomes quantified in monetary terms. It provides executive-level reporting that includes risk distribution by applications and business units, ROI analysis of security investments, and visualization of inherent, mitigated, and residual cyber risk. The platform supports SEC compliance requirements by quantifying and prioritizing material risks for regulatory filings such as 8-K and 10-K disclosures. It enables security teams to measure the risk reduction impact of security tools and programs, identifying underperforming solutions for potential consolidation or elimination. The system uses AI-powered automation to eliminate manual modeling processes, maintaining continuous updates and audit-ready documentation. It translates technical security metrics into financial terms to facilitate communication with executives and align security investments with business objectives.