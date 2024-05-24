Axio Quantification Wizard Description

Axio Quantification Wizard is a cyber risk quantification tool that translates cybersecurity risks into financial terms. The tool accepts user inputs to generate financial risk insights that can be used for business-aligned cybersecurity decision-making. The wizard-based interface guides users through a simplified process to quantify cyber risk without requiring extensive spreadsheet work. Users provide inputs through the wizard, which then produces financial risk assessments that can be acted upon and refined over time. The tool is designed to provide quick results, generating risk quantification outputs in minutes rather than weeks. It serves as an entry point for organizations looking to align cybersecurity initiatives with business priorities through financial risk metrics. The product focuses on making cyber risk quantification accessible by reducing complexity and providing immediate actionable insights. Organizations can use the generated financial risk data to prioritize cybersecurity investments and communicate risk to business stakeholders in financial terms.