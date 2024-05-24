Onlayer Merchant Risk Management
A risk management platform for banks and payment service providers that automates merchant onboarding, provides real-time monitoring, simplifies PCI-DSS compliance, and delivers actionable business intelligence.
Onlayer Merchant Risk Management Description
Onlayer Merchant Risk Management is a comprehensive platform designed for banks and payment service providers to manage merchant risk throughout the business lifecycle. The platform offers four main components: 1. Automated Onboarding: Conducts comprehensive merchant eligibility assessments including MCC monitoring, AML and sanction screening, POS eligibility evaluation, and fraud assessment to streamline the merchant integration process. 2. Real-Time Monitoring: Provides continuous monitoring of merchant activities to predict and mitigate fraud risks. The system includes MCC monitoring, vulnerability screening, and risk remediation capabilities. 3. Simplified Compliance: Offers a centralized approach to PCI-DSS compliance management with features like a SAQ wizard, document collection, and automated compliance workflows to reduce operational complexity. 4. Actionable Insights: Delivers business intelligence through custom dashboards that help identify best and worst performing merchants, prioritize risks, and uncover growth opportunities within merchant portfolios. The platform utilizes AI and machine learning technologies to help financial institutions anticipate, identify, and mitigate online risks while reducing operational costs associated with merchant management.
Onlayer Merchant Risk Management is A risk management platform for banks and payment service providers that automates merchant onboarding, provides real-time monitoring, simplifies PCI-DSS compliance, and delivers actionable business intelligence. developed by Onlayer. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with Governance, Security Automation, Compliance.
