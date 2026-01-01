onShore Security Maturity Assessment
onShore Security Maturity Assessment
onShore Security Maturity Assessment Description
onShore Security Maturity Assessment is a professional service that evaluates an organization's cybersecurity maturity through scans, reviews, and tests. The assessment provides visibility into network vulnerabilities and identifies gaps in security controls. The assessment evaluates five key areas: Governance - Examines security oversight, asset identification, policy adherence, ROI-based priorities, attack surface scope, and threat landscape metrics reporting. Identification - Reviews asset and process inventory, vulnerability and configuration management, and threat intelligence controls. Protection - Assesses the current degree of implementation and effectiveness in protecting business operations, reputation, and overall value. Detection - Evaluates vulnerability assessment capabilities, network traffic baselines, and logging activity and information. Response - Analyzes the ability to contain incidents, resolve them, restore functionality, and maintain response plans for relevant threats. The assessment process consists of three phases: a one-hour discovery call with a cybersecurity expert, a one-week analysis period where the team evaluates cybersecurity maturity, and a one-hour presentation of findings and recommendations.
onShore Security Maturity Assessment FAQ
