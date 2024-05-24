TraceSecurity Risk Management Description

TraceSecurity Risk Management is an IT risk management software designed to help organizations identify, analyze, and remediate information security risks. The software addresses regulatory requirements for risk management plans across organizations of various sizes. The platform enables users to identify assets, threats, and controls as part of the risk assessment process. It provides functionality to assign, survey, and track control objectives and regulatory requirements. The software includes capabilities for creating actionable remediation plans based on identified risks. The solution can be combined with a professional risk assessment service, where cybersecurity experts conduct the initial engagement and populate the software with an initial report. This provides organizations with a starting point for ongoing risk management activities. The software streamlines the risk assessment process by providing a structured approach to managing information security programs. It allows organizations to track progress on control objectives and maintain compliance with various regulatory frameworks. TraceSecurity offers two platform access points: TraceCSO and TraceInsight, which users can access through separate login portals.