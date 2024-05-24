Centraleyes AI Risk Register Description

Centraleyes AI Risk Register is a cloud-based risk management platform that automates the creation and maintenance of organizational risk registers. The platform uses AI to generate risk scenarios based on selected frameworks and industry-specific factors when assessments begin. The system evaluates risks at both inherent and residual levels, accounting for existing controls and mitigation efforts. Risks are mapped directly to compliance requirements and integrated into a dynamic ecosystem where controls and mitigation insights flow across frameworks. Users can create custom risks through AI prompts that generate detailed scenarios, or manually add risks and import existing ones. The platform provides dynamic risk scoring and continuous monitoring of internal environments, regulatory landscapes, and threat ecosystems to keep risk registers current. The AI engine analyzes risk patterns and recommends mitigation strategies and control optimizations specific to the organization's environment. Risks are integrated into automated workflows with task assignment, tracking, and reporting capabilities. The platform connects with ticketing systems, security platforms, and GRC tools to enable workflow automation across the risk management lifecycle. It provides a centralized dashboard for viewing the organization's threat landscape and cyber resilience posture.