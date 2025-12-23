CYE Hyver Logo

CYE Hyver

Cyber risk quantification platform for exposure assessment and mitigation

GRC
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

CYE Hyver Description

CYE Hyver is a cyber risk quantification platform that provides continuous threat exposure management (CTEM) capabilities. The platform assesses cyber exposure in financial terms, enabling organizations to understand the monetary impact of potential security breaches. The platform focuses on three primary areas: quantifying financial impact of cyber exposure, mitigating attack routes to business assets, and developing cybersecurity maturity. Hyver identifies and prioritizes attack routes based on exploitability, allowing security teams to focus remediation efforts on the most likely threat vectors. The platform combines threat vector analysis with mitigation cost assessment and exposure reduction calculations in financial terms. This approach enables organizations to make data-driven decisions about security investments and resource allocation. Hyver includes exposure assessment capabilities that map potential attack routes to critical business assets. The platform validates mitigation efforts and tracks progress over time. It also identifies weaknesses in security posture to support maturity development. The platform is designed for enterprise environments and integrates with CYE's expert services for vulnerability assessment, resilience building, and cybersecurity program optimization. Organizations can use the platform to prioritize remediation activities based on business impact rather than traditional vulnerability scoring methods.

CYE Hyver FAQ

Common questions about CYE Hyver including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

CYE Hyver is Cyber risk quantification platform for exposure assessment and mitigation developed by CYE. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with Attack Paths, Cyber Risk Consulting, Enterprise Security.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
489
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
451
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
191
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
165
Guides
Comprehensive cybersecurity guides, best practices documentation, and implementation tutorials for security professionals.
100
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →