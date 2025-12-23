CYE Hyver Description

CYE Hyver is a cyber risk quantification platform that provides continuous threat exposure management (CTEM) capabilities. The platform assesses cyber exposure in financial terms, enabling organizations to understand the monetary impact of potential security breaches. The platform focuses on three primary areas: quantifying financial impact of cyber exposure, mitigating attack routes to business assets, and developing cybersecurity maturity. Hyver identifies and prioritizes attack routes based on exploitability, allowing security teams to focus remediation efforts on the most likely threat vectors. The platform combines threat vector analysis with mitigation cost assessment and exposure reduction calculations in financial terms. This approach enables organizations to make data-driven decisions about security investments and resource allocation. Hyver includes exposure assessment capabilities that map potential attack routes to critical business assets. The platform validates mitigation efforts and tracks progress over time. It also identifies weaknesses in security posture to support maturity development. The platform is designed for enterprise environments and integrates with CYE's expert services for vulnerability assessment, resilience building, and cybersecurity program optimization. Organizations can use the platform to prioritize remediation activities based on business impact rather than traditional vulnerability scoring methods.