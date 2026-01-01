ThreatConnect Risk Quantifier
ThreatConnect Risk Quantifier Description
ThreatConnect Risk Quantifier is a cyber risk quantification platform that translates security control performance into financial exposure metrics. The platform continuously evaluates security controls and maps them to MITRE ATT&CK framework to simulate real-world attack scenarios. The system ingests data from asset inventories, control performance systems, and vulnerability management tools across the security stack. It models financial exposure based on control effectiveness, threat likelihood, and business impact to prioritize risks by projected financial loss rather than traditional scoring methods. Risk Quantifier provides continuous control monitoring that transforms static control assessments into near real-time evaluations of control effectiveness. The platform generates board-ready reports with dollar-backed metrics to support budget justification and investment decisions. The tool enables scenario modeling for breach and ransomware simulations without requiring deep FAIR methodology expertise. It supports risk analysis across business units, third-party vendors, and M&A activities. Remediation workflows can be triggered through integrated ticketing systems, with tracking of measurable risk reduction over time. The platform associates identity data with users, devices, and assets to identify access-related risk paths. It surfaces asset health information, known exploits, and control gaps from endpoint and vulnerability data. Network exposure modeling incorporates traffic patterns and threat behavior from firewall and network detection sources.
