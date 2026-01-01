Onspring Risk Management Software Description

Onspring Risk Management Software is a platform designed to help organizations identify, assess, and address threats through centralized risk visibility and management. The software provides a unified risk register that aggregates cyber, operational, financial, reputational, and third-party risks into a single repository with hierarchical organization capabilities. The platform supports automated risk assessment workflows that enable organizations to prioritize risks by criticality, identify root causes and interdependencies, and analyze relationships between risks. Users can define and track financial costs, probabilities, and potential business impacts for each identified risk. The software includes remediation tracking capabilities that allow teams to assign and track remediation tasks, manage exceptions and risk acceptance, and trigger notifications through email or Slack when risk profiles change or actions are overdue. Organizations can map risks to multiple compliance frameworks including NIST CSF, ISO 27001, CMMC, SOC 2, and HIPAA, with clear traceability from risks to controls and regulatory mandates. Onspring provides continuous monitoring of risk status, control effectiveness, and threat landscapes, along with tracking of key performance indicators (KPIs) and key risk indicators (KRIs). The platform offers customizable dashboards and reports for real-time visibility into organizational risk posture. The software includes AI capabilities that can assist with mapping regulatory requirements to internal policies and procedures, identifying compliance gaps, and detecting duplicate or overlapping risk entries across departments. The platform is designed to be customizable without requiring IT or development resources.