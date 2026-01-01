Onspring Risk Management Software
Enterprise risk management platform for identifying, assessing, and tracking risks
Onspring Risk Management Software
Enterprise risk management platform for identifying, assessing, and tracking risks
Onspring Risk Management Software Description
Onspring Risk Management Software is a platform designed to help organizations identify, assess, and address threats through centralized risk visibility and management. The software provides a unified risk register that aggregates cyber, operational, financial, reputational, and third-party risks into a single repository with hierarchical organization capabilities. The platform supports automated risk assessment workflows that enable organizations to prioritize risks by criticality, identify root causes and interdependencies, and analyze relationships between risks. Users can define and track financial costs, probabilities, and potential business impacts for each identified risk. The software includes remediation tracking capabilities that allow teams to assign and track remediation tasks, manage exceptions and risk acceptance, and trigger notifications through email or Slack when risk profiles change or actions are overdue. Organizations can map risks to multiple compliance frameworks including NIST CSF, ISO 27001, CMMC, SOC 2, and HIPAA, with clear traceability from risks to controls and regulatory mandates. Onspring provides continuous monitoring of risk status, control effectiveness, and threat landscapes, along with tracking of key performance indicators (KPIs) and key risk indicators (KRIs). The platform offers customizable dashboards and reports for real-time visibility into organizational risk posture. The software includes AI capabilities that can assist with mapping regulatory requirements to internal policies and procedures, identifying compliance gaps, and detecting duplicate or overlapping risk entries across departments. The platform is designed to be customizable without requiring IT or development resources.
Onspring Risk Management Software FAQ
Common questions about Onspring Risk Management Software including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Onspring Risk Management Software is Enterprise risk management platform for identifying, assessing, and tracking risks developed by Onspring. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Automation, Compliance.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership