Risk Cognizance Ransomware Susceptibility Description

Risk Cognizance Ransomware Susceptibility is a risk assessment tool that evaluates an organization's vulnerability to ransomware attacks. The product analyzes multiple aspects of security posture including system vulnerabilities, network configurations, user practices, and patch management effectiveness. The assessment methodology is based on vendor questionnaires, attack surface analysis, and security posture evaluation using the NIST Cybersecurity Framework. The tool examines existing security measures such as antivirus software, firewalls, backup systems, and incident response plans. The product provides three main outputs: a ransomware susceptibility overview highlighting weaknesses in security measures and configurations, a business impact summary covering operational disruptions and regulatory implications, and a financial loss estimate including ransom payments, recovery costs, and revenue loss. The vulnerability assessment component identifies system vulnerabilities in software, hardware, and network configurations, evaluates user behavior risks such as weak passwords and phishing susceptibility, and reviews patch management practices. The risk assessment analyzes the likelihood of attacks based on identified vulnerabilities and evaluates potential impacts on business operations, data loss, financial costs, and reputational damage.