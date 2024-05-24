Intraprise Health NIST Assessment Platform
Intraprise Health NIST Assessment Platform is a compliance and risk assessment tool designed to help organizations implement the NIST Cybersecurity Framework. The platform provides capabilities for conducting NIST assessments and measuring security posture against NIST standards. The platform simplifies manual assessment processes and enables organizations to create customized security and privacy programs aligned with NIST requirements. It includes functionality for tracking security improvements over time and generating cybersecurity scorecards. The tool supports risk prioritization and offers customizable reporting capabilities to communicate security posture to internal and external stakeholders. The platform can be used to measure compliance across multiple frameworks including NIST and CMMC. Organizations can use the platform to establish a common language for measuring security risks and demonstrating compliance. The assessment capabilities are designed to streamline compliance workflows and provide visibility into security program maturity.
